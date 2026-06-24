Ottawa Charge Search For New Captain Following Brianne Jenner's Departure

Phase 2 of league expansion saw Brianne Jenner sign with Hamilton, ending her tenure as captain of the Charge and beginning a new search for the next leader in the nation's capital.
Over the past three seasons, the Ottawa Charge have been guided on and off the ice by the veteran experience of Brianne Jenner. Her illustrious career, with multiple international medals, championships, MVP, and scoring titles, has set the tone, culture, and standards in the nation's capital. On June 5, 2026, the first day of Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process, everything changed, as the long-time captain signed a three-year contract with PWHL Hamilton.
Along with Emily Clark, who also signed with PWHL Hamilton, the Charge watched as two-thirds of its leadership group parted ways with the organization. But with that change comes an opportunity to look in a different direction while continuing to build on the culture that was cultivated, in particular, over the 2025-26 season.
Rebecca Leslie
This feels like the most logical pick as Jenner's successor. Leslie is from the city, and General Manager Mike Hirshfeld has described her as someone who helps the newest players make connections in Ottawa. Leslie was the team's second leading scorer in the regular season with 23 points while playing in all 30 games, plus chipped in a team-leading six points in the postseason. More than that, Leslie is the undisputed leader in the community and received the "Hockey For All" award at this year's PWHL Awards for her volunteer work with the Ottawa Senators’ Foundation, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, and the PWHL Mentorship Program.
"We've lost incredible leadership in Emily and Brianne, and people that I've looked up to," said Leslie. "If I could be half the leader that they are, I'd be a pretty good leader."
Jocelyne Larocque
An alternate with the team last season and someone who carries respect and exemplary leadership qualities wherever she goes, Larocque is a player who would undeniably fit the role as captain. She checks all the same boxes that Jenner did, with her veteran experience and time with the national program. She leads by example and always finds another level when the moment calls for it. Her recent one-year contract with the team ensures that she'll remain in the nation's capital, and sewing a "C" on her jersey could be a great move for the organization.
Ronja Savolainen
The team has protected her in both expansions, which shows the value and importance the organization has in her. Savolainen also brings prior leadership experience from her time with both Luleå and Finland internationally. There's also been a growth and maturity to her game and attitude from her first year to her second in the PWHL. Always available to speak with the media and unafraid to be herself, Savolainen brings many of the qualities the organization has stated are critical to what it means to be an Ottawa Charge.
Gabbie Hughes
One of only two remaining original members of the team, alongside Kateřina Mrázová, Hughes is already a leader within this organization, letter or not. When she hits the ice, she sets the tone and pace, and the team follows her. Hughes has prior leadership experience, having worn both the assistant captain and captain helmets during her time at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and she prioritizes her work in the community and with Sophie's Squad. When one thinks of "high quality, high character" individuals on this roster, Hughes' name jumps to the top of the list.
Whoever sees the "C" sewn onto their jersey for the 2026-27 season will have large skates to fill after Brianne Jenner. Still, the Ottawa Charge have prioritized bringing high-character individuals into the organization. Those players aren't required to be the team's top scorers or greatest offensive threats, but rather people who embody what it truly means to be a Charge. And by prioritizing those attributes, the team has plenty of options as it looks to name the second captain in team history.