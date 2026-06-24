Ottawa Charge Search For New Captain Following Brianne Jenner's Departure

The team has protected her in both expansions, which shows the value and importance the organization has in her. Savolainen also brings prior leadership experience from her time with both Luleå and Finland internationally. There's also been a growth and maturity to her game and attitude from her first year to her second in the PWHL. Always available to speak with the media and unafraid to be herself, Savolainen brings many of the qualities the organization has stated are critical to what it means to be an Ottawa Charge.