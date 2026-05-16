Ottawa Looks To Rebound Following Opening Game Loss To Montreal

If one were to have created a checklist of what they'd want to see from an opening game of the Finals, Game One likely would have delivered on just about all of them, although that ultimately comes down to which bench one aligned themselves with. Scoring chances that left fans on the edge of their seats, championship-worthy saves at both ends, empty net misses that would have secured a victory, a game-tying goal with seconds left on the clock, and a game that needed to go beyond regulation to be decided. The game ultimately could have gone either way, which is a good position for both teams to be in heading into Game Two.