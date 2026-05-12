Ottawa Prepared For Walter Cup Finals Despite Uncertainty Around Just Who Their Opponent Will Be

Following a double overtime victory over the Boston Fleet on Mother's Day, the Ottawa Charge now await the outcome of tonight's postponed game between the Montreal Victoire and Minnesota Frost to determine who they will face in their second consecutive Walter Cup Finals. Both opponents are familiar playoff foes for the Charge. Last season, it was those very Victoire who selected them as their semifinal opponent, only to be defeated in four hard-fought games. And it was Minnesota who came out victorious in four games in an equally hard-fought Finals.