Ottawa’s Pride Celebration Unity Game Showcased More Than Just An Important Win On The Ice

The game marked Ottawa’s Pride Celebration Unity game, which, interestingly, were all ways one could describe the atmosphere of TD Place on Saturday afternoon. On any given game day, there is an indescribable vibe as one walks the concourse. Old friends meeting up ahead of puck drop, new friendships being forged over a mutual disdain for the opponent, and comparisons among fans about who wore more Charge-themed attire. But on this particular day, the dial was turned up to eleven, and so too was the passion. Fans in attendance put on full display their pride for the team, wearing Charge jerseys and lightning-bolt headbands while blowing their trademark kazoos, and for each other, unafraid to be unapologetically authentic, draped in Pride flags and colours. It truly felt like a celebration of love, most certainly for their favourite team, but equally for one another, and that’s what makes Ottawa Charge games so special: it’s a space that truly unites in a way few other experiences can.