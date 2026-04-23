Ottawa Scores 2-1 Overtime Victory Against Boston, Moving Closer To The Final Playoff Spot

And speaking of storylines, enter Gwyneth Philips. Since being pulled after letting in three against Minnesota on March 18, Philips has looked dialled in every game. She was the reason the team shut out Toronto on April 11, and was once again solid versus New York in the previous outing. The only goal given up tonight was a flukey, greasy-style goal that was not at all her fault. Philips now has a 2.20 goals against average and sits comfortably in sixth position in the league in that category. She's the confidence that this team feeds off, and that was every bit the case again tonight.