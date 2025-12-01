Ottawa Senators Send Message Of Support To Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod

When Ottawa Charge head coach Carla MacLeod announced this week that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, it sent shock waves across the entire hockey world.

MacLeod, 43, is a two-time Olympic gold medalists, World Championship gold medalist, and All-Star from both events. Currently the Spruce Grove, Alberta product is in her third season behind the bench in the PWHL, and also serves as the head coach for Czechia's women's national team.

When she announced her diagnosis, that will see her miss a Charge game this week while she travels to Calgary to consult with doctors, an outpouring of support poured in from all corners of the hockey community.

One of those messages came from the Charge's NHL counterparts, the Ottawa Senators.

"We are sending strength and positivity to Carla MacLeod after she bravely shared her cancer diagnosis earlier today," the Senators wrote in a statement on social media. "We are all one hockey community in Ottawa-Gatineau and we will put our collective energy into rallying behind Carla. We are confident Carla will display her trademark determination in battling this illness, adding another chapter to her remarkable story."

Last season Toronto Sceptres netminder Erica Howe announced her retirement from hockey following her own diagnosis with breast cancer. Howe has become a figure in raising funds and awareness for breast cancer across Canada in the past year.

MacLeod has stated to media that she intends to continue coaching and plans to be back behind the bench with the Ottawa Charge on Thursday, and plans to be with Team Czechia at the 2026 Olympics.