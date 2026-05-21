The Ottawa Charge Have Much To Celebrate Despite Walter Cup Loss

As the buzzer sounds on another season for the Ottawa Charge, and another missed opportunity at the Walter Cup, there remains much to celebrate about a team that defied expectations at almost every turn.
All good things must come to an end. In a hard-fought battle until the final buzzer, the Ottawa Charge fell short in their pursuit of the Walter Cup, losing 4-0 to the Montreal Victoire and 3-1 in the series. The Victoire became the first Canadian team to win the Walter Cup.
There will be a time in the very near future for a discussion around aspects of the game, such as a power play that wasn't clicking, and an inability to contain Montreal's top line, but that time is not now. Now is the time to reflect on a playoff run which defied expectations and united a city around a team.
"This group was so special and was so resilient," said Jocelyne Larocque. "We faced so much adversity. This team has so much love for each other, we have so much fun with each other, it's truly a group I'll never forget. I love these girls so much, and I feel immensely proud to be a Charge."
The fans showed up and broke records in each of the playoff rounds, including a total of 29,256 who packed the Canadian Tire Centre for the two games of the Finals, and they brought their best signs, game-day spirit, and costumes, all of which became the talk of social media. And the vibes. Oh, the vibes. Until you've attended an Ottawa Charge game, it's difficult to truly put into words what the atmosphere is like. And despite the venue change, all of the elements that make a Charge game an unforgettable experience were there. And right up until the end, the fans in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre stood by their team, chanting "Go Charge Go," even as they watched their team skate off the ice for the final time.
"We're so lucky to play for the Ottawa Charge," said captain Brianne Jenner post-game. "We absolutely love our fan base. They show up, they're loud, they're with us. Not a day goes by that we're not grateful that we have the fan base that we have here."
Throughout the series against Montreal, there was certainly a showcase of skill, grit, great goaltending, and physicality. Every game up until Game Four had been decided by one goal, whether in overtime or the final seconds of the game, and the shot clocks were almost always virtually identical at the final whistle, highlighting just how close these two teams were. But beyond that, this series was really about a team that exemplified qualities they channelled from their head coach, Carla MacLeod, and her battle with breast cancer.
"We all have stuff, we all have things on the side, we all have variables that can challenge us," said MacLeod post-game. "I had more variables than I'm used to, I had bigger challenges this year than I ever anticipated. And when I had to step away, it was unbelievable how this team just engulfed me with support and love, and said, 'Go take care of you, we've got us.' And they delivered on it."
The Charge were never out of a fight, the group never backed down from a challenge, and even when every statistical category suggested a different outcome, Ottawa would find a way to win. That determination, perseverance, and belief in every player in that locker room started with MacLeod and her fight, and her belief in the group.
"It's pretty unbelievable when the leader of your program comes in every day the same way, same energy," said Jenner. "That just was infectious throughout the whole organization. You have no idea the struggle that she was going through this year. It was pretty inspiring just to witness it."
The Ottawa Charge saved their best hockey of the playoffs for the Walter Cup Finals, and while they fell short in their pursuit, the group left everything out on the ice. Until the very end, the team believed in each other, and that belief will be the defining legacy of this particular group. And as expansion looms, so too does the realization that this team will look different heading into next season. But for now, Ottawa Charge fans have the memories of another run to the Walter Cup and of a group that defied expectations, never backed down, and brought the nation's capital together.