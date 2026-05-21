The Ottawa Charge Have Much To Celebrate Despite Walter Cup Loss

The fans showed up and broke records in each of the playoff rounds, including a total of 29,256 who packed the Canadian Tire Centre for the two games of the Finals, and they brought their best signs, game-day spirit, and costumes, all of which became the talk of social media. And the vibes. Oh, the vibes. Until you've attended an Ottawa Charge game, it's difficult to truly put into words what the atmosphere is like. And despite the venue change, all of the elements that make a Charge game an unforgettable experience were there. And right up until the end, the fans in attendance at the Canadian Tire Centre stood by their team, chanting "Go Charge Go," even as they watched their team skate off the ice for the final time.