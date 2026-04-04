Pannek Takes Over PWHL Scoring Lead Powering Frost Back To The Playoffs

"In the beginning of the year, we talk about getting points, right? It's a huge accomplishment for our whole group to be able to say that we're going to be in the Walter Cup playoffs again and giving ourselves a chance," said Minnesota head coach Ken Klee. "It's nicer with five games left, that way we can clean up some small details. It's not just a switch you turn, so we know we've got to keep building, keep playing well. We did some really good things tonight. We did some things that weren't so good, and they obviously capitalized on our opportunities as well."