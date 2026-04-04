Pannek Takes Over PWHL Scoring Lead Powering Frost Back To The Playoffs

“I think it's really entertaining, it's high-paced," said Pannek of the 11 combined goals scored between the teams. "That tends to be the style of games that [the Goldeneyes] play in and they want their opponents to play in. I thought we did a nice job, especially in the second half of the game, getting back to our style and controlling the play for a good majority of it. It's always fun to play in front of our home fans. Another great crowd and they definitely got their money's worth with that one. Like [Coach Ken Klee] said, there's definitely some things we'd like to tighten up, but ultimately getting the win is what's so important.”