Potential Free Agent Targets For The Ottawa Charge

Losing two-thirds of an organization's leadership group is tough, and compounded when factoring in a top-pairing defender with a very high ceiling. And while the focus has been on which players the organization is prepared to lose in the remaining phases of expansion, what about shifting to players the Charge could add. Here are some intriguing free agent options available to the Charge and why each would be a good fit on the roster. For this exercise, the team's existing free agents have been left out, but should remain as options.