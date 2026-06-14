Potential Free Agent Targets For The Ottawa Charge

The PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process has seen 29 players sign with one of the four new organizations, and while the focus has been on what each team is losing, it's worthwhile to check in on what each team could gain in phases 5 and 6, beginning on June 16.
Through the first three phases of PWHL expansion, a total of 29 players signed with the league's newest additions, which included notable names from an Ottawa Charge roster that capped off its second consecutive trip to the Walter Cup Finals.
Signed through expansion: Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, Rory Guilday
Protected in Phases 1 and 3: Gwyneth Philips, Ronja Savolainen, Rebecca Leslie, Gabbie Hughes, Fanuza Kadirova, Sarah Wozniewicz
Losing two-thirds of an organization's leadership group is tough, and compounded when factoring in a top-pairing defender with a very high ceiling. And while the focus has been on which players the organization is prepared to lose in the remaining phases of expansion, what about shifting to players the Charge could add. Here are some intriguing free agent options available to the Charge and why each would be a good fit on the roster. For this exercise, the team's existing free agents have been left out, but should remain as options.
Forwards
Ottawa remain a team which struggles to score with any degree of consistency, finishing the regular season right in the middle of the league at 2.37 goals per game. While adding the likes of Jessie Eldridge or Abby Roque would go a long way here, those moves are unlikely, according to reports.
Theresa Schafzahl, who finished the season with the Seattle Torrent following the trade for Jessie Eldridge, would be a good starting point in this discussion. Schafzahl had 15 points in 30 regular-season games and offers a blend of physicality and defensive awareness, finishing with 22 blocked shots.
Natálie Mlýnková could also be intriguing here and has familiarity with head coach Carla MacLeod from coaching with the Czech national team. In her first season in the league, Mlýnková finished with 10 points, a positive plus/minus rating and played a disciplined game while adding a shooting percentage (10.9%) that would have put her fourth on the team in the category.
Finally, there's Ottawa's very own Jamie Lee Rattray. Beyond the obvious storyline is a player who brings veteran leadership, something the team will need, experience, and someone who can still contribute on both sides of the puck. The organization talks about character, and few have demonstrated better character than Rattray has throughout her career.
Defence
Only the Seattle Torrent allowed more shots against (31.20) than the Charge (30.80), which resulted in Philips finishing the regular season with a league-leading 786 saves on 844 shots. That's a staggering 155 more saves than second-place Aerin Frankel, and it is not sustainable. There are intriguing options available here in the draft, such as Nelli Laitinen and Emma Peschel at roughly the spot the team could be picking at, but so too in free agency.
Adding the likes of Claire Thompson would be a no-brainer here, but another unlikely scenario. There remain two names of interest, though, starting with one Charge fans are very familiar with: Aneta Tejralová. Drafted second overall by Seattle in last year's expansion draft, Tejralová immediately strengthens the back end and is another player with veteran experience, and someone who, just like Mlýnková, the organization and MacLeod know well.
The second player would be Anna Kjellbin, who would add instant veteran experience, leadership and also stability to the back end. That experience also provides roster flexibility, as Kjellbin can easily move up and down the pairings based on the opponent.
The Ottawa Charge may have seen fan favourites exit through the league's expansion process, but with that comes the opportunity to retool a lineup that has seen success both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Free agents such as Theresa Schafzahl, Natálie Mlýnková, Jamie Lee Rattray, Aneta Tejralová and Anna Kjellbin would each add unique qualities that the team either lost due to expansion or needs more of, especially with hopes of finally getting over the hump and capturing the Walter Cup.
Of note: For the Charge to pursue a free agent deal with Mlýnková, the team would have to wait until Phase Six, or the Open Signing Period, so long as she does not receive a qualifying offer from Montreal in either Phase 5 Signing Period #1 or Phase 5 Signing Period #2.