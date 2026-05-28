Poulin and Stacey Facing Major Decisions This Offseason

“I think so,” she said. “You have to remember, this is a team that's going on their fourth year of figuring everything out that goes along with hockey. The expansion teams, the first year, things aren't always run perfectly because unfortunately, they don't have a lot of time to get things done, like, get the proper staffing, get exactly what they need. So, it is an advantage to be in this league now going on the fourth year. Teams have it set, they've figured out great staff, they figured out how to make it run really well. And I think that's something that is appealing for sure and makes it a little more of a safer bet. So, it's definitely something I've thought about, and again, I won't know anything, really, until Monday comes around.”