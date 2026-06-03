PWHL Announces All Expansion Protections Ahead Of Phase 2

Toronto was negotiating to keep captain Blayre Turnbull and superstar forward Daryl Watts, but didn't get those deals done. They protected goaltender Raygan Kirk by signing the second year goalie who finished near the top of the PWHL in all statistical categories, and also signed Renata Fast, the PWHL's inaugural Defender of the Year. Their third protection was defender Ella Shelton who they acquired last season at the draft.