PWHL Announces All Expansion Protections Ahead Of Phase 2

Here’s a look at the PWHL expansion protection lists for the league’s eight existing teams.
The PWHL's eight existing teams have finalized their protections ahead of Phase 2 of expansion. During Phase 2, the four new teams will have the opportunity to sign or select five players from across the league, including one to a binding Expansion Franchise Offer, while also making a second non-binding Foundational Player Offer.
Several players were signed ahead of the window securing their protections including Renata Fast, Raygan Kirk, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, and Alex Carpenter
Here's a look at each team's three protections.
Boston Fleet
Protected Players: Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel, Haley Winn
Boston went with the three most impactful players to their 2025-26 campaign including Aerin Frankel who is up for Goaltender of the Year and MVP, Haley Winn who is nominated for Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year, and Megan Keller who was nominated for Defender of the Year.
It leaves players like Alina Muller, Jessie Eldridge, and Susanna Tapani exposed for the next round where all will draw significant interest.
Minnesota Frost
Protected Players: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney
Minnesota didn't have easy choices, but they signed the top two scorers in the PWHL from last season in Kelly Pannek and Taylor Heise, while also following the path many teams picked by protecting netminder Maddie Rooney.
Minnesota has an abundance of free agents and unprotected talent who could be selected or signed in Phase 2 including captain Kendall Coyne Schofield who has been linked to PWHL Detroit, free agents Lee Stecklein and Grace Zumwinkle, and signed players like Kendall Cooper and Britta Curl-Salemme.
Montreal Victoire
Protected Players: Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Laura Stacey
There were no surprises here as Montreal was the first team to make it clear they'd be protecting their three foundational signings, and the same players they protected last season. The trio were paramount to Montreal's Walter Cup victory with Poulin winning playoff MVP, and Desbiens up for league MVP and Goaltender of the Year.
Montreal's most at-risk players now include Nicole Gosling, Natalie Mlynkova, Abby Roque, Erin Ambrose, and Hayley Scamurra.
New York Sirens
Protected Players: Sarah Fillier, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Casey O'Brien
No surprise here, but New York does enter the expansion process as the only existing team not to protect a goaltender leaving Kayle Osborne open for selection. Instead GM Pascal Daoust made the logical decision to protect his three burgeoning superstars up front in Sarah Fillier, Casey O'Brien, and Kristyna Kaltounkova.
New York's biggest at risk players, alongside Osborne, include defenders Micah Zandee-Hart, Maja Nylen Persson, and Jaime Bourbonnais, alongside free agent Kristen O'Neill.
Ottawa Charge
Protected Players: Gwyneth Philips, Ronja Savolainen, Rebecca Leslie
Ottawa took the path of securing superstar netminder Gwyneth Philips, as well as their stalwart defender Ronja Savolainen and hometown hero Rebecca Leslie.
It leaves their offense open to selection or signing including captain Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, Rory Guilday, and Katerina Mrazova.
Seattle Torrent
Protected Players: Alex Carpenter, Hannah Murphy, Anna Wilgren
No team surprised more than the Seattle Torrent. Signing Alex Carpenter wasn't a shock, but leaving many of their stars like Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes open to selection, as well as captain Hilary Knight unprotected did raise eyebrows. Instead they protected rookie goaltender Hannah Murphy and defender Anna Wilgren.
It also exposes goalie Corinne Schroeder, and forwards Julia Gosling and Danielle Serdachny.
Toronto Sceptres
Protected Players: Renata Fast, Raygan Kirk, Ella Shelton
Toronto was negotiating to keep captain Blayre Turnbull and superstar forward Daryl Watts, but didn't get those deals done. They protected goaltender Raygan Kirk by signing the second year goalie who finished near the top of the PWHL in all statistical categories, and also signed Renata Fast, the PWHL's inaugural Defender of the Year. Their third protection was defender Ella Shelton who they acquired last season at the draft.
It leaves Turnbull, Watts, Jesse Compher, Kali Flanagan and others exposed.
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Protected Players: Sarah Nurse, Sophie Jaques, Emerance Maschmeyer
Vancouver opened their protections signing Sarah Nurse to a two year contract extension. They rounded out their picks with defender Sophie Jaques and netminder Emerance Maschmeyer.
It leaves Ashton Bell, Tereza Vanisova, Hannah Miller, and Jennifer Gardiner among others exposed.