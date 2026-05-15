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PWHL Confirms Expansion Dates, Including Extra Day To Trade 2026 Draft Picks cover image

PWHL Confirms Expansion Dates, Including Extra Day To Trade 2026 Draft Picks

Pat Laprade
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The PWHL and PWHLPA have now locked in the dates for each of the PWHL's five-phase expansion process, including an extra day prior to the June 17 PWHL Draft where teams will be able to draft draft picks.

The PWHLPA sent players an email today, obtained by The Hockey News, regarding the updated and finalized expansion process.

“The dates for each phase in the expansion roster-building process have now been confirmed by the league,” wrote PWHLPA executive director Malaika Underwood, adding that players can now forward the information to their agents.

Phase 1, originally scheduled as a three-day window beginning May 28, has been shortened to June 2-3. Negotiations between teams, players and agents can begin at noon on June 1.

Phase 2 will now run from June 5-8 instead of June 1-4. Players selected to a team’s Exclusive Negotiation Target List (ENTL) will be notified by 5 p.m. on June 4.

Phase 3 has also been shortened, moving from four days to three, and will take place June 10-12 instead of June 6-9. Phase 4 is scheduled for June 14-15.

Phase 5 will run from June 16-18, with the memo confirming that draft picks can be traded during that period.

The PWHL Draft will be held in Detroit on June 17, while the open signing period begins June 19.

Here's a full break down of what each Phase in the PWHL's expansion process entails: 

The PWHL is planning a five phase expansion process beginning May 28, running through June 13. Here are the details of the proposed plan that will see expansion teams sign or select 10 players, and each existing team lose no more than four signed players.
thehockeynews.comPWHL Planning Five Phase Expansion Process, Here Are The DetailsThe PWHL is planning a five phase expansion process beginning May 28, running through June 13. Here are the details of the proposed plan that will see expansion teams sign or select 10 players, and each existing team lose no more than four signed players.
PWHL