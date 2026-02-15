PWHL Continues To Tout Washington In Expansion Talks

Other markets, such as Chicago, which was given two stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour this year, struggled, with Chicago drawing at the other end of the spectrum, the all-time lowest Takeover Tour mark with only 7,238 fans. It's a number the league would have certainly been thrilled with in year one, but the bar has been raised by markets like Vancouver, Seattle, Montreal Toronto, Detroit, Denver, Quebec City, and Washington, where attendance marks have been strong for in market teams, neutral venue games, and Takeover Tour stops.