PWHL Detroit Should Consider Acquiring These Players In Phase 4

At the end of Phase 3 of PWHL expansion, PWHL Detroit has three more roster spots to fill in order to meet the 10 player minimum.
Phase 4 of the PWHL's Expansion Distribution Process kicks off at noon on Sunday, June 14, 2026, and closes at 3 pm on Monday, June 15, 2026. This phase will allow each expansion team to grow its roster to the required 10 players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process.
If a player was signed or protected in Phases 1-3, they are not eligible for Phase 4 of the Expansion Distribution Process.
During the first three phases, PWHL Detroit signed forwards Darryl Watts, Jesse Compher, Britta Curl-Salemme, Hannah Bilka, and Taylor Girard, and defenders Cayla Barnes and Sydney Bard. This brings their roster total to seven. So, Detroit has three more spots to fill on the inaugural roster to meet the 10 player minimum. As you can see, Detroit needs to round out their roster with at least one goalie and a few more defenders.
Below are two players from each position who are currently unprotected that Detroit should consider acquiring during Phase 4.
Goaltender
Kristen Campbell is a strong candidate to backstop Detroit. One of Campbell’s biggest assets is her brain. The way she can see a game unfold before her and adapt to what’s happening is a thing of beauty. Also, Campbell is always willing to grow and become a better version of herself as a goaltender.
Her ability to cultivate strong relationships with the defensive core in front of her will put Barnes and Bard at ease, as they are both big on communication.
Elaine Chuli is a good backup goaltender. There are some kinks to be worked out, but with the right goaltending coach and defensive core, Chuli could be a game-saver when things get rough.
Defense
Michigan native Mellissa Channell-Watkins will elevate the blue line of any team she is on to the next level. She may be 5’4,” but she plays like she's 6’0”. Channell-Watkins never backs down from physical play and is always in the thick of it. If needed, she can play a two-way role, but truly thrives when placed in a defense heavy role.
Daniela Pejšová is a solid defender who, despite being 5’8”, manages to sneak through traffic undetected by the opposition. She has a wicked shot from the point, which makes her an asset to have in offensive zone faceoffs. The left shooting defender would pair well with recently signed Barnes, who is more of a two-way defender, but plays with the same enthusiasm and has a similar level of compete and work-ethic.
Forwards
Shiann Darkangelo is another player who has a strong work ethic and builds upon the fundamentals to propel her game. She feeds off the energy of the crowd and her teammates. All Darkangelo needs is a small spark of energy to feed the fire within her. Once it’s lit, it’s hard to put out, and she will, at the very least, have multiple high danger shots in a row, and, if lucky, will find the back of the net multiple times.
Her kind heart off the ice and passionate play on the ice manages to capture the hearts of fans wherever she goes. This is a particularly important aspect for an expansion team to have on their roster. Darkangelo also has deep ties to Michigan, growing up in Brighton and playing youth hockey for Honeybaked and Little Caesars Tier 1 Elite programs.
Natalie Snodgrass may not be a prolific scorer, but she knows how to drive a play and set her teammates up for success. As the 2025-26 season rolled along, her power play skills progressed, becoming a secret weapon for the Seattle Torrent, especially against her old team, the Ottawa Charge. Snodgrass will elevate the game of any of the forwards Detroit signed in phases 1-3.