PWHL Detroit Should Consider Acquiring These Players In Phase 4

Shiann Darkangelo is another player who has a strong work ethic and builds upon the fundamentals to propel her game. She feeds off the energy of the crowd and her teammates. All Darkangelo needs is a small spark of energy to feed the fire within her. Once it’s lit, it’s hard to put out, and she will, at the very least, have multiple high danger shots in a row, and, if lucky, will find the back of the net multiple times.