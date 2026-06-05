PWHL Detroit Signs Hannah Bilka And Cayla Barnes To Multi-Year Deals

Bilka was named an Olympic All-Star winning gold with USA, while Barnes is a cornerstone member of USA's blueline. The duo have played together at Boston College, Ohio State, with the PWHL's Seattle Torrent, and now PWHL Detroit.
The 27-year-old Barnes recorded eight points from Seattle's blueline last season. She joined Seattle signing with the team during the 2026 expansion after her rookie season with the Montreal Victoire.
Bilka only managed 14 games last season before suffering a season ending upper-body injury at the 2026 Olympics. The 25-year-old Texas product had nine points before her injury. She recorded seven points in seven games with USA at the Olympics. Bilka spent her rookie season with the Boston Fleet.
Both are also World Championship gold medalists.
PWHL is managed by Manon Rheaume, and will be coached by Josh Sciba.