PWHL Expansion: Delays Continue As League Rushes Toward Targeted Four-Team Expansion
The PWHL has hit some hurdles in their next round of expansion, but the league looks to be closing in on their final decisions for a potential four-team expansion, including opening the lines of communication with the PWHLPA and team staff.
PWHL expansion. It's on the mind of fans, it's on the mind of players, it's on the mind of coaches, general managers, and league staff.
Last year the Vancouver Goldeneyes were announced on April 23, while the Seattle Torrent were announced on April 30. With the timeline to duplicate those announcements about to pass, the league remains hard at work in search of four expansion markets. From general managers to PWHL league staff, the belief remains that the league will expand by four teams, or go down trying.
Why no announcements yet? There's a lot still going on.
PWHLPA Meeting Postponded
According to sources, the PWHLPA and PWHL were set to meet Sunday night to discuss possible expansion, including what this year's player dispersal process would look like. Last season, the PWHL's plan allowing teams to protect three players, with a fourth added following their second player lost, was highly critiqued by players, fans, coaches, and GMs. In addition to the protections, the PWHL's expansion teams were allowed to openly negotiate with all free agents exclusively, which permitted them to make offers to players well ahead of free agency opening.
What this year's player dispersal process could look like will be a hot topic of discussion between the league and players' association. The PWHL recently briefed teams on what the process could look like, although the rules are far from set in stone. They'll provide another update to team staff prior to the start of playoffs.
While the exact reasoning for the postponement, which came from the league, of the PWHL-PWHLPA meeting are unknown, it's possible it was to wait to learn the results of a proposed NCAA rule change that could allow for a fifth year of collegiate eligibility. The NCAA is set to rule on the proposal Monday. It's a decision, that if it came into effect immediately, could have major impacts on the league's prospective player pool. While it's not the type of decision that would alter the PWHL's expansion plans, it might be the type of decision that could alter plans for the draft, and player dispersal processes.
When Will Announcements Come?
Earlier this month, teams were told to expect news by the end of April. It looks however, like some, if not all of the PWHL's expansion news could come in May. What this means for the draft, and free agency is unknown. The PWHL and PWHLPA's meeting scheduled for April 27, which will likely require future conversations, is alone enough to anticipate more waiting. The league however, is next scheduled to discuss expansion plans with staff across the league on the eve of the PWHL playoffs. That meeting is more likely to provide clarification on the league's path and specific plans.
The timing of those meetings places a potential announcement, at earliest, coming on the first day of the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs, April 30, the same date the league announced Seattle next season. The PWHL might use playoff interest to amplify their announcement, or they could wait until after round one, or the conclusion of the Walter Cup finals altogether to avoid detracting from their championship. Right now, internal speculation is that one expansion market is signed and sealed, meaning the league could begin with that announcement soon, and proceed with others in the coming weeks. As long as teams and players know how many teams are coming, and what player dispersal will look like, the team locations can wait.
Viva Expansion
The Hockey News previously reported that the PWHL went outside their existing Takeover Tour markets to look at additional options.
One of those markets, Las Vegas, continues to draw attention as a frontrunner for expansion. The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights have been very open about wanting a PWHL team in town. It's certainly a gamble to expand to a market before testing it, particularly one without a long standing history of women's hockey, but the girls and women's game is growing rapidly in Nevada. And Vegas is a city built on not only gambles that pay off, but also on the ticket industry whether it's for music, comedy, magic, theatre, or sports. Not only could sharing T-Mobile Arena be an option, but Vegas is a location where there is the potential to have a logo on the ice as primary tenant at the 7,773 seat Orleans Arena or more likely, the 15,020 seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.
While Vegas has climbed in conversations, Detroit remains the perceived lock. And while doubts were raised, it does sound more and more promising that Denver will also land a PWHL franchise. Denver may also be a market where an arena conversation is being had where Ball Arena is the focus, but where the 8,140 seat Denver Coliseum could be a primary venue or the 6,315 seat Magness Arena could also be shared with the University of Denver. The Blue Arena, managed by Oak View Group, located an hour North of Denver.
After Washington's spectacular showing on the PWHL Takeover Tour, some believed the market vaulted itself to the forefront, but the league has been laser focused on stretching west. The league also showed significant interest in Chicago, but the showing at Allstate Arena wasn't ideal. If the PWHL is intent on growing their American broadcasting potential however, Chicago will be key. Allstate Arena is used only by the AHL's Chicago Wolves, and Rosemont just built a brand new practice facility where all of Chicago's girls hockey teams will also play.
There is however, some conversation that with the PWHL Takeover Tour able to visit USA's biggest markets, and make annual stops at NHL arenas in Canada, that broadcasting could work with or without locations like Chicago and Los Angeles if the league keeps the Takeover Tour robust.
Is Western Canada Out?
One rumor that has gained traction recently is that the league has struggled to finalize any plan in Western Canada. Originally Edmonton was believed to be a lock. The issues out west all appear to be related to venues, and working relationships with NHL teams in those markets. This season the PWHL Takeover Tour visited Edmonton, twice, Winnipeg, and Calgary.
The poorly kept rumor that Western Canadian markets were being pushed down the list however could just be a negotiation tactic. This type of back and forth has been well documented in expansion talks in other leagues for leverage, and to ensure the league itself is getting the best possible deal. While Western Canada could land a team to go along with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, it's equally likely Alberta and Manitoba will be shutout during this round.
What About The Rest Of Canada?
Fans in Halifax and Quebec City have been vocal about their desire for a team, and their unwavering belief that both markets could sustain a team. It's certainly true, but it's also true that neither will make travel easy, and neither serve the ultimate goal of bringing in bigger broadcasting deals. The lack of direct flights to both markets from various existing American markets could create scheduling issues as the league still flies economy class, and while both would drive box office success and revenue, the league's goal of a major US national broadcasting deal that would spell financial stability and long term success for the PWHL, is a driving force.
That said, the market that continues to gain traction in Canada is Hamilton. Long used as the negotiating chip for NHL expansion, Hamilton could again find themselves as the pawn in the bigger picture. Or perhaps, with a newly renovated TD Coliseum that drew more than 16,000 fans to their Takeover Tour stop this season backed by PWHL partners Oak View Group, and approximately 8.8 million people within a one hour drive, Hamilton could be a perfect fit.
Final Word
If this all sounds like speculation, and uncertainty, it's because the most prevailing thought is that the PWHL now has all of the pieces to their expansion puzzle laid out, but that they are still working around the clock to put them in place. Teams and players believe four teams are coming. But to date, aside from a very small handful of people at the heart of the PWHL, the picture is still a blur. To avoid shifting their draft and free agency however, the league will need to act in the coming weeks in order to have team staff in place prior to these significant roster building moments.