PWHL Expansion: Delays Continue As League Rushes Toward Targeted Four-Team Expansion

One of those markets, Las Vegas, continues to draw attention as a frontrunner for expansion. The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights have been very open about wanting a PWHL team in town. It's certainly a gamble to expand to a market before testing it, particularly one without a long standing history of women's hockey, but the girls and women's game is growing rapidly in Nevada. And Vegas is a city built on not only gambles that pay off, but also on the ticket industry whether it's for music, comedy, magic, theatre, or sports. Not only could sharing T-Mobile Arena be an option, but Vegas is a location where there is the potential to have a logo on the ice as primary tenant at the 7,773 seat Orleans Arena or more likely, the 15,020 seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.