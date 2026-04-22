PWHL Expansion: Did Non-PWHL Takeover Tour Markets Swoop In And Steal The Show?
The PWHL will be announcing expansion in the coming days, and there's growing speculation that one or more non-PWHL Takeover Tour markets pushed their way into the conversation out west.
The PWHL is set to announce their next round of expansion in the coming days. The league has been working hard to secure four expansion teams for next season, although the league has said many times publicly that it could be two, three, or four teams when the dust settles.
With announcements pending, the chatter around where the PWHL will land has grown thunderous.
Did The PWHL Gamble On A Non-Takeover Tour Market?
As much as everyone believed PWHL Takeover Tour markets were the only ones in consideration for PWHL expansion, it's become clear the league seriously considered, and may have selected a market, or two, that were not part of the tour.
Sometimes it pays big to take a gamble. And where else would one take a gamble than Las Vegas?
Back in June of 2024, Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz didn't mince words about their interest in bringing a PWHL team to Las Vegas and T-Mobile Arena.
“We remain interested in the context of growing the game,” Bubolz said at the time. “If that’s part of growing the game in Las Vegas, we want to be a part of that.”
Since then, Vegas has gone above and beyond in their efforts to grow the game for women and girls in Nevada, including this year becoming the first ever American market to host WickFest, Hayley Wickenheiser's long running and respected girls hockey festival.
Vegas also openly admitted they sought an opportunity to be on the PWHL Takeover Tour, but it didn't come to fruition. There's increasing belief Vegas became a frontrunner for expansion this year. One of the league's partners, Oak View Group, has been looking to build a new arena in the city as well.
Move Over Dodgers
If there was one confusing aspect of the PWHL's Takeover Tour the last two seasons, it's that it didn't stop in one of the most rabid markets for women's sports, and the United States' most populated state, California.
It was particularly perplexing given the Mark Walter Group, and the PWHL Advisory Board's sporting connections in California including ownership of MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a list that has also included involvement in the NWSL's Angle City FC, and WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.
The problem in Los Angeles, is a venue, which is why the market that has circled the PWHL rumour mill for expansion is actually two hours south of LA in San Diego.
San Diego's arena, Pechanga Arena, is the perfect size for the PWHL with a 12,920 capacity, and with the only other primary tenant on the ice being the AHL's San Diego Gulls. The Gulls were sixth in the AHL this season for attendance averaging 7,642 fans.
Perhaps as important is the fact the PWHL has had significant success sharing venues with AHL teams in Toronto and Montreal. Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and Place Bell in Montreal both averaged more fans for their PWHL teams than AHL teams this season.
Pre-COVID the Gulls hit record attendance marks of averaging 9,305 in 2017-18, and have been increasing their draw annually after the cancelled 2020-21 campaign.
The San Diego rumor is one that has started to make its rounds among those in the league, and has some believing San Diego became a finalist for the league. What's yet to be seen is if that interest has translated to actual expansion.
It's all rumour and speculation at this point, but where there's smoke, there's often fire.
What Does It Mean For Other Markets?
The popularity of the PWHL has been a blessing and a curse it seems. The league is drawing so well that markets, as the league itself has said, are lining up to get the league to visit for the PWHL Takeover Tour, and to bring in teams permanently through expansion.
But...
The popularity of the league has also caused some invitations to come with strings attached, like owning the teams, or other stipulations like media rights.
The PWHL isn't giving up control of their product yet, and it's believed some markets talked themselves out of contention by demanding ownership of teams, or putting other caveats into the discussion.
It's believed one of the league's frontrunners in Western Canada is in this boat, and there have been rumblings that Quebec City and Denver may also have had their issues. That said, an issue at one point in the process does not mean it persisted and went unresolved, and the league has been tight lipped about their plans and progress.
The one market that continues to emerge in conversation is Detroit, where those within the league believe the Motor City is a lock for expansion.
What it does mean, likely, is that if the league goes with four teams, it may lean toward more in the United States, and less in Canada.
Chicago remains a frontrunner as well, although attendance at the PWHL Takeover Tour this season may have scared the league. On the Canadian side, the same can be said about Edmonton, which was long believed to be a lock, but may have met issues in the final stretch.
A dark horse that has gained traction among PWHL Takeover Tour markets is Hamilton, where the recently renovated TD Coliseum will house an AHL team in the future, which as the league has proven is no issue. Hamilton would make a geographic rival with Toronto, Ottawa, and a prospective Detroit team, and the league already has a working partnership with Oak View Group, who completed the Hamilton project.
The PWHL is believed to be targeting their expansion announcements in the coming days.