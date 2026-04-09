PWHL Expansion: Detroit Leading The Pack, NHL Cooperation A Hurdle, USA Versus Canada

One potential issue that's been speculated, is that owners of certain teams and venues also want to own a PWHL team if they're going to allow them into the venue and market. That's not where the PWHL is at, and there's been chatter that one of the western Canadian markets may have talked their way out of a PWHL team based on these stipulations. That however, could just be chatter as market's across North America make their final pitches to the league.