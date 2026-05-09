PWHL Expansion: Here's Why Some NHL Markets Are In, Some Are Out, And Others Continue To Negotiate

The PWHL would ideally have their own venues, but in some markets, that's not been possible. Instead they have to rely on NHL landlords. It's cost some markets a chance at PWHL teams, while others continue to work toward deals.
The PWHL and NHL are friends, but not to the level where NHL teams are willing to put aside their own business models to accommodate every ask the PWHL has made. Similarly, the PWHL is unwilling to put aside their own model for the asks of NHL teams.
Throughout the PWHL Takeover Tour and expansion process, those relationships, specifically with markets that have been in the mix for expansion, have been tested at times.
From Las Vegas and San Jose who remain frontrunners, to Detroit where expansion has already been announced, to markets like Denver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Daslls, Calgary, and Washington, deals have been on the table, and off, and on.
For the PWHL, they find themselves at the mercy of certain NHL teams and ownership in many markets since they must negotiate tenancy in NHL-owned arenas. With only the Vancouver Goldeneyes as primary tenants in any PWHL venue, issues have arisen. There are markets, like Chicago and Las Vegas where alternative venues exist, or could be built, but with NHL venues in the mix for most, there is reliance on NHL landlords.
For the Minnesota Frost recently, the issue came to the forefront as the Minnesota Frost were forced to play on back-to-back nights in the opening round of the PWHL playoffs. It's a scheduling concern players like Minnesota's Taylor Heise called "inappropriate" as player safety, recovery, and preparation were impacted to a level professional athletes in any other league are not being asked to accept.
But the NHL-PWHL relations go further than that.
Ice Time And Scheduling Concerns
The PWHL has asked for priority dates from NHL teams. It makes sense as the league has thrived on weekends, but has had slightly lower attendance marks during the week. For some markets, moving their NHL team to 4-5 more weeknight games is no issue. For others, maximizing weekend games is crucial at the NHL level as well. It makes sense for the PWHL to want prime dates, but those requests won't take precedent to NHL scheduling. The PWHL is a renter. Without venue ownership, or being a primary tenant like they are in Vancouver, or even having the luxury of sharing with an AHL team as they do in Montreal and Toronto, PWHL schedules must fill in the gaps between NHL and NBA teams the way any touring musician, theatrical production, or events do.
Perhaps bigger than the ask for prime dates however, is the ask to be on the forward side of double headers. The PWHL knows they'll be playing double headers with NHL teams in new markets, a point confirmed this week in Detroit by Chris Ilitch. It's been an ask by the PWHL, however, that if they play double headers, the PWHL is the first team to play, followed by the NHL.
It's been a sticking point for some NHL markets. NHL teams are concerned about the impact a PWHL game only hours ahead of their own games will have on the quality of ice and safety of their own players.
For some it's been a non-negotiable.
Ownership Remains Off The Table, And A Dealbreaker
Other NHL markets have reported they want ownership of PWHL franchises. It's a point that's off the table for the PWHL. The PWHL has never explicitly stated they intend to sell off teams now, or in the future. The league is more concerned with continuing to grow their product, build media partnerships, and maximize the return on their own investment internally.
If the PWHL becomes the highly profitable league it's shaping into, selling teams may never become a priority. The league could opt to follow an MLS format where there are investor operators. For now however, even that remains off the table, and for some NHL markets and venues, they haven't been willing to accommodate the PWHL's asks without the opportunity for a greater financial return.
At the moment with suppressed player salaries that are locked in for another five years, the PWHL has the chance to recoup their investment and begin making money on their own before they even consider cashing out.
But it's been a deal breaker for some markets. Control has been part of this discussion, and the ability to tie other assets, whether it's media or sponsorship dollars to PWHL teams hasn't come readily for some NHL teams who want to get more than venue rental fees from the relationship.
Growing the game and hockey fan base overall in each market is a tremendous upside, but there's also the chance some fans jump to the PWHL. With shared ownership, that would be a positive spinoff. But the league isn't there yet, and some markets aren't willing to jump on board until they are...at least not yet.