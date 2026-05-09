PWHL Expansion: Here's Why Some NHL Markets Are In, Some Are Out, And Others Continue To Negotiate

The PWHL has asked for priority dates from NHL teams. It makes sense as the league has thrived on weekends, but has had slightly lower attendance marks during the week. For some markets, moving their NHL team to 4-5 more weeknight games is no issue. For others, maximizing weekend games is crucial at the NHL level as well. It makes sense for the PWHL to want prime dates, but those requests won't take precedent to NHL scheduling. The PWHL is a renter. Without venue ownership, or being a primary tenant like they are in Vancouver, or even having the luxury of sharing with an AHL team as they do in Montreal and Toronto, PWHL schedules must fill in the gaps between NHL and NBA teams the way any touring musician, theatrical production, or events do.