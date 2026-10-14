PWHL Has Yet To Announce 2026-27 Roster Size With Camps Closing In

Not announcing roster limits this late in the game however, also costs the most at risk players the chance to plan for their futures. While some free agent invites and 2026 Draft picks attending PWHL training camps started their season on short term contracts, or are playing in Europe with out clauses, giving them a safety net should they be cut from a PWHL roster, many attending camps are not in that situation. The result could be a season off hockey, or the end to their playing career with roster spots nearly filled in Europe. Some positions will open in Europe as players make PWHL roster, but without the knowledge of how many positions are open, it's impossible to plan for the future.