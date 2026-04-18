PWHL Injury Update: Will Playoff Hopes Be Impacted By Injury?

With the PWHL playoff race still unfinished, and the postseason just around the corner, injuries are being watched closely across the league. Here's a look at the players still on LTIR.
With just over a week to go in the PWHL season, players on the long-term injured reserve list are being watched closely by team medical staff.
Without The Playoffs, The Season Is Over
Vancouver's Gabby Rosenthal was placed on LTIR with an upper Body Injury on April 14. She'll be out for the season since she is not eligible to return until May 5, and with Vancouver likely to miss the playoffs, Rosenthal is unlikely to be back in a Vancouver uniform during the 2025-26 campaign.
In Seattle, Hannah Bilka, who was injured at the Olympics, remains out for the season with an upper body injury. Following the Olympics, the Torrent dealt with injuries to a number of players, including Hilary Knight and Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who have both since returned, that contributed to their fall from the playoff race.
Teams In The Hunt
Ottawa Charge defender Brooke Hobson has been missed by the team. She was playing on Ottawa's second pairing, and has remained out since suffering an upper body injury March 24. She's eligible to return when ready, and it's believed she's nearing a return, likely in time for playoffs.
Toronto Sceptres head coach Troy Ryan gave an update on defender Allie Munroe, who is eligible to return April 22 after being placed no LTIR April 1. Originally it was believed Munroe would miss the regular season and playoffs, but according to Ryan, there's a chance Munroe could begin skating soon, and should the Sceptres make the playoffs, there's an outside chance Munroe could play.
The New York Sirens have weathered the absence of Kristyna Kaltounkova, the 2025 first overall pick. She's been out with a lower body injury since March 24. New York remains hopeful she'll be able to return in time for the playoffs, if the Sirens can get there.
New York will be without Taylor Girard, who was deemed out for the season with a knee injury on March 15. The team will also finish the season without Savannah Norcross who suffered a lower-body injury. She was placed on LTIR on April 15.
Playoff Teams Dealing With Injuries
Boston's biggest loss was defender Zoe Boyd, who tore her ACL in February and will miss the rest of the season following surgery. Boston is also without Olivia Mobley.
Montreal has Marie-Philip Poulin back on the ice this week showing their captain, and the league's all-time leading scorer is nearing a return. Montreal has continued riding high in her absence, which should give them flexibility to ease Poulin back into the lineup, and potentially deploy her deeper in the lineup to avoid top pairing match ups. She's been out with a lower body injury after suffering a knee injury early in the Olympics. She briefly return to Montreal's lineup before re-injuring her leg on March 15.
Montreal is also missing Maureen Murphy who is similarly eligible to return when ready from a lower body injury of her own.
In Minnesota, Dominique Petrie was ruled out for the season back in January requiring surgery for a lower body injury. The team also recently placed Natalie Buchbinder on LTIR, but retroactively to March 25, meaning she's alread eligible to come back when healthy.