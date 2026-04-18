PWHL Injury Update: Will Playoff Hopes Be Impacted By Injury?

Montreal has Marie-Philip Poulin back on the ice this week showing their captain, and the league's all-time leading scorer is nearing a return. Montreal has continued riding high in her absence, which should give them flexibility to ease Poulin back into the lineup, and potentially deploy her deeper in the lineup to avoid top pairing match ups. She's been out with a lower body injury after suffering a knee injury early in the Olympics. She briefly return to Montreal's lineup before re-injuring her leg on March 15.