PWHL Mailbag: Trade Deadline, Expansion, Salaries, Reviews And Much More

That said, the player pool coming in this season won't sustain the on-ice product fully. There are maybe nine top six forwards in this draft if you put them into the league today. That's less than one line on four new teams. There will be a clear dip in on ice calibre for likely two seasons until the next two drafts can refill the cup. It could increase scoring for stars however, as they'll be able to expose some of the weaker incoming players, so it doesn't mean what fans are experiencing will be "better" or "worse," it just means there could be some statistical abnormalities. There are other issues, however. Fans are already upset over officiating. With expansion the league needs more new officials on ice, and more off ice officials to oversee reviews, along with more staff for those teams, and bigger schedules, and much much more. It's a lot to consider. Can they do it all? I believe the PWHL can. The league has proven resourceful. Will it come without hiccups? I doubt it.