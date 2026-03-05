PWHL Officially Sells Out New York's Madison Square Garden And Boston's TD Garden

The PWHL sold out their second and third American major venue of the season selling out the historic Madison Square Garden in New York, and TD Garden in Boston only days after selling out Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
The PWHL will visit New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's TD Garden, for the first time ever this season, and they'll do so in front of sold out crowds the league announced.
One week after the league visits Madison Square Garden for the first time, the league will also make its debut at Boston's TD Garden on April 11 as the first place Boston Fleet take on the Montréal Victoire.
“Selling out both Madison Square Garden and TD Garden is a true testament to our fans, whose passion has fueled the growth of the PWHL,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “Playing for the first time at these two world-class arenas will be another step in what has already been a historic season for our league, and the atmosphere for fans and players alike will be nothing short of incredible."
Since returning from the 2026 Olympics, the league has already played in front of sold out crowds in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Seattle, as well as a near capacity crowd of 13,264 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum.
“Playing in front of sold-out buildings at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden is a historic moment for our athletes — and our sport,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “As they’ve shown time and again, when the spotlight is brightest, our players show up, giving two capacity crowds in New York and Boston the chance to see their world-class talent on full display.”