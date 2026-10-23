PWHL Owner Mark Walter Continues Rapid Sell Off Of Sporting Assets With WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks Next To Go

Jon Endow-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 11:39 PM
Updated Oct 24, 2026 12:13 AM
The PWHL's owner, Mark Walter has already sold the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and his stake in the Premier League's Chelsea FC amid financial investigations and his perceived need for liquidity to solve those issues. Now the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks are next. Could PWHL teams follow?
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