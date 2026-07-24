PWHL Owner Mark Walter Visits White House With Dodgers Amid Federal Investigation
PWHL owner Mark Walter visited the White House, giving President Donald Trump a replica championship ring, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, also owned by Walter, celebrated their World Series title. All this with Walter amid federal investigations into potential financial impropriety.
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