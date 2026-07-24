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PWHL Owner Mark Walter Visits White House With Dodgers Amid Federal Investigation

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Ian Kennedy
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Updated Jul 24, 2026, 13:22

PWHL owner Mark Walter visited the White House, giving President Donald Trump a replica championship ring, as the Los Angeles Dodgers, also owned by Walter, celebrated their World Series title. All this with Walter amid federal investigations into potential financial impropriety.

PWHL owner Mark Walter is facing investigations by U.S. prosecutors, the SEC, and FBI, including subpoenas from a grand jury. As owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and amid those investigations, Walter visited the White House Thursday at the behest of President Donald Trump.

At the ceremony recognizing the Dodgers' 2025 World Series title, Walter presented Trump with a replica championship ring. The gift prompted Trump to respond, "“Wow. Do I have to report this? I don't want to report this" before putting the ring inside his jacket.

The visit came only months after Trump mocked the American Olympic women's team on a call with members of USA's men's Olympic team about the need for an invitation for USA's gold medal women to the White House.

Along with the PWHL and Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Walter is also the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), racing's Andretti Global, and a portion of Chelsea FC in the premier league.

His fortune however, primarily comes from parent company Guggenheim Partners, which manages more than $345 billion in assets, and TWG Global. TWG Global, is a multinational conglomerate with many companies under its umbrella, including those at the heart of investigations into possible financial improprieties by the Walter guided companies stemming primarily from Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co.

According to Bloomberg, the two insurance companies hold an estimated $85 billion in assets. The issue being investigated is how the investments of those companies have been directed as it was originally claimed they had only 3% of investments directed back into other Walter-tied companies. The actual figure tied to companies connected to Walter, however, turned out to be 39%, or the rough equivalent of $17 billion.

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Walter Has Faced Prior Scrutiny

In recent years, Mark Walter has faced scrutiny for other investments. In particular, as ICE continued immigration raids, often targeting American citizens, including the killing of three American citizens by ICE agents, Walter’s Guggenheim Partners owned over a million shares in GEO Group.

The estimated $12 million investment drew scrutiny as GEO Group operated ICE jails and helped to facilitate the deportation of those arrested.

After that scrutiny however, Guggenheim divested from GEO Group, selling all of their shares in the company by March 2026 according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another partnership for Walter's TWG Global, that with Palantir Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, also drew criticism. Palantir provided AI technology and analytical software to ICE, which the American Civil Liberties Union said formed "the backbone for ICE's mass deportation regime."

In response to the criticism, the Los Angeles Dodgers committed to giving back to organizations helping families impacted by ICE actions. The fulfillment of those commitments came out in a report in the Los Angeles Times on June 24 of this year. They showed that Walter's company had donated $1.1 million to these efforts.

Four days earlier Walter's PWHL announced two investments, one worth $100 million and the other unspecified on June 20, 2026. It was the first outside money sunk into the PWHL from investors beyond Walter.

It was less than a week later on June 26, filings showed the discrepancy between the 3% ties to Walter through Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co, was actually 39%.

The Hockey News reached out to the PWHL for comment. The PWHL directed the request to TWG Global.

PWHL Advisory Board member Stan Kasten who is the president of the Los Angeles Dodgers was also in attendance. 

Mark Walter
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