PWHL Playoff Tracker: Charge Take Control as Final Spot Tightens

Ottawa seizes control of the final playoff berth. Toronto and New York fight for their lives in a head-to-head sprint to the finish.
With three teams already clinched, the PWHL playoff race has narrowed to a single, high-stakes battle — and after a pivotal weekend, the Ottawa Charge now hold the inside track.
The PWHL playoff picture has clarified at the top and intensified at the bottom.
Montreal, Boston, and Minnesota have officially clinched postseason berths, leaving just one spot remaining — and a three-team race to claim it.
Ottawa now leads that race with 36 points, followed by Toronto at 34 and New York at 31. With only a handful of games remaining, the schedule ensures the outcome will be decided head-to-head.
Ottawa’s regulation win over Toronto delivered a direct three-point swing, lifting the Charge into fourth place while denying the Sceptres a chance to create separation. Combined with an earlier regulation loss to Seattle, Ottawa’s week could have gone the other way — but instead, they emerge in control of their own path.
New York, meanwhile, lost ground with a regulation defeat to Minnesota, limiting their ability to climb without help.
At the top of the standings, the race for first is still very much alive between Montreal and Boston, even with both teams already clinched. Montreal currently holds a slight edge, but Boston has an extra game in hand and a direct matchup still to come — a game that could ultimately decide the regular-season title. Both teams also face playoff-bound Minnesota, adding another layer of difficulty down the stretch.
Minnesota, meanwhile, has secured its spot but sits a tier below in points, making a jump to first unlikely without help. The most probable outcome is a tight finish between Montreal and Boston, with their head-to-head meeting serving as the swing game for who claims the top seed.
In true PWHL fashion, the structure of the remaining schedule will keep everyone alive right until the end.
Ottawa’s final three games include matchups against New York and Toronto, along with a test against Boston. Toronto plays New York twice and closes the season against Ottawa, while New York faces both teams ahead of them before finishing against Boston.
In total, four of the remaining games directly involve the three teams competing for the final spot, creating essentially elimination games.
In the PWHL’s 3-2-1 points system, regulation wins carry outsized weight — not only adding three points, but denying the opponent any return. Overtime results, by contrast, tend to keep teams within reach of each other, a dynamic that has defined much of this race.
For Ottawa, the path is now straightforward. A win over New York would create immediate separation, and two wins in their final three games — depending on how they come — could be enough to secure fourth place.
Toronto’s position is more precarious.
With four games remaining, the Sceptres likely need multiple wins, including at least one against New York, to regain ground. Their season finale against Ottawa could ultimately serve as a play-in game, depending on how the standings evolve.
New York faces the steepest climb, but remains alive.
The Sirens still play both Toronto and Ottawa, giving them a direct path back into contention. However, with no margin for error and a closing matchup against Boston, they likely need a near-perfect finish.
The final playoff spot will not be decided by what happens elsewhere in the standings. It will be decided in the games these teams play against each other — and who can deliver when the margin for error disappears.
Projected Cut Line 40–42 points
What each team likely needs:
Ottawa
- 2 wins in 3 games likely enough
- Win vs New York = biggest swing game
- Can afford one loss, but not two regulation losses
Toronto
- Likely needs 3 wins in 4
- Must take points off New York (twice)
- Final game vs Ottawa could decide everything
New York
- Needs 3–4 wins in 4
- Must beat both Toronto and Ottawa
- No margin for error
Toronto vs Ottawa (Final Weekend)
Could be a straight win-and-in game