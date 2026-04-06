PWHL Playoff Tracker: Final Spot Set To Be Decided Head-to-Head

Three teams battle for one last playoff spot. Their fate hinges on crucial head-to-head matchups, making each of those contests a huge six-point swing if one team can win in regulation.
With three teams now officially clinched, the PWHL playoff race has narrowed to a single question: which of Toronto, Ottawa, or New York will claim the final spot?
Montreal, Boston, and Minnesota have secured their places in the postseason, leaving the final playoff position as the league’s only remaining battle.
Toronto currently holds fourth place with 34 points, followed closely by Ottawa at 33 and New York at 31. With five games remaining for each team, the margin is razor-thin — and the structure of the schedule is set to decide it.
Rather than climbing through the standings, the three teams will largely determine their fate against one another.
Toronto plays the Charge twice and the Sirens twice in their final five games. Ottawa faces the Sceptres twice and New York once, while the Sirens meet Toronto twice and Ottawa once. In total, five of the remaining games directly involve the three teams competing for the same playoff spot.
That creates a scenario where points won are also points denied.
In a 3-2-1 system, regulation wins carry particular weight. A single regulation result in these matchups can swing the standings by three points immediately, while overtime outcomes tend to keep teams clustered together.
For Toronto, the path is clear but demanding. Sitting slightly ahead, the Sceptres likely need to split their head-to-head games at minimum while finding points elsewhere — particularly in their lone remaining game against the always-challenging Frost.
Ottawa enters as the most volatile team in the race. The Charge have remained within reach all season through overtime wins, collecting points without consistently generating separation. Their remaining game against Seattle presents a key opportunity to secure a full three points, while their two matchups with Toronto could ultimately define their position.
New York faces the steepest climb. Three points back with five to play, the Sirens likely need at least three wins — and probably multiple victories against Toronto or Ottawa — to close the gap. Their schedule also includes a game against Boston, limiting their margin for error.
Given the remaining matchups, the race is unlikely to be decided by incremental gains across the standings. Instead, it is set up as a direct contest, where head-to-head results will dictate separation. Note that if either New York or Ottawa win those two games against the Sceptres, the spot is probably theirs.
A plausible finishing range for the final playoff spot sits in the low 40s, meaning one strong stretch — or one poorly timed slide — could determine the outcome.
With no games in hand and little room for error, the margin has effectively disappeared.
The final playoff berth will not be claimed from a distance. It will be taken directly.