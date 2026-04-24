PWHL Playoffs Will Open April 30 In Boston, May 2 In Montreal

The PWHL announced their opening dates for the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup playoffs in Montreal and Boston, with puck drop April 30 at Tsongas Center and May 2 at Place Bell.
The PWHL standings have yet to be finalized, but the Boston Fleet and Montreal Victoire have secured home ice advantage for the opening round of the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs.
The playoffs will open Thursday, April 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell at 7pm. It will be the opener for the Boston Fleet against either the Minnesota Frost, Ottawa Charge, or Toronto Sceptres for their best-of-five semi-final.
The Montréal Victoire will open their own best-of-five series at Place Bell on Saturday, May 2. Their opponent remains to be determined as well.
Both Boston and Montreal are still in the mix for top spot in the PWHL. Whichever team finishes first will have the opportunity to select their opening round opponent, choosing between the third and fourth place finishers.
Ottawa and Toronto face off Saturday to decide the final playoff spot. If Toronto wins their season finale in regulation, they'll qualify for the playoffs. Ottawa needs only a single point.
Minnesota is the only team with nothing on the line in the final day of the 2026 season as they've secured third place in the PWHL standings.