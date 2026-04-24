First Place, Final Playoff Spot, And First Overall Pick To Be Decided On Final Day Of The PWHL Season

A lot is on the line on the final day of the PWHL season including first place in the standings, the first overall pick, and the final playoff spot.
Every game in the PWHL calendar matters, and while a 30 game season has decided some aspects of the standings and overall outcomes, there remains a lot to be decided on the final day of the 2025-26 regular season.
Among those important items is first overall, which will go to either the Montreal Victoire or Boston Fleet; the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft which will go to either the Seattle Torrent or Vancouver Goldeneyes; and the final spot in the 2026 Walter Cup playoffs, which will go to either the Toronto Sceptres or Ottawa Charge.
It means of the eight teams in the PWHL, six will see their fate impacted by the results of Saturday's games.
Final Gold Plan Points, And First Overall Pick
Either the Seattle Torrent or Vancouver Goldeneyes will get the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft and the chance to select Caroline Harvey...or Laila Edwards...or Abbey Murphy.
Seattle enters with a lead in draft order points with four after being eliminated earlier this month. Vancouver picked up three points in the race beating Montreal this week.
It means that Vancouver will need a win, either in regulation or overtime/shootout, coupled with a Seattle loss to secure the top pick.
Seattle can clinch the first overall pick with a regulation or overtime/shootout win. They can also earn the first overall pick with an overtime/shootout loss if Vancouver wins in overtime/shootout.
Any Vancouver loss, whether it's in regulation or overtime/shootout would also give Seattle the first overall pick, even if the Torrent lose in regulation.
Vancouver faces Minnesota, while Seattle takes on Montreal. Montreal is playing for first overall, while Minnesota has nothing on the line aside from a strong finish.
First Place On The Line
The Boston Fleet and Montreal Victoire have first place on the line, and the ability to choose their first round opponent for the Walter Cup playoffs.
Boston is facing a New York Sirens team that has nothing left to play for after being eliminated from playoff contention, followed by their elimination from the chance to pick first overall. With Vancouver already holding three points in the draft order race, it's actually beneficial for New York to lose and not risk bypassing Toronto into fifth, which would drop them a place in the draft order.
A New York loss would keep them in sixth place regardless of the outcome in Toronto's game, and guarantee New York a higher pick in each round of the draft.
Boston on the other hand is one point behind Montreal for first overall.
The Montreal Victoire are set to finish their season against Seattle, with Seattle looking to lock up the top pick. Montreal needs two points to guarantee top spot in the league and guarantee home ice throughout the playoffs.
Final Playoff Spot On The Line
Toronto and Ottawa have a do-or-die game ahead. Toronto needs a regulation win to make the playoffs, while the Ottawa Charge need only a single point. Ottawa currently has 41 points, while Toronto trails with 38 points, but the Sceptres have more regulation wins, which would give them the edge in tiebreakers should they be able to catch Ottawa.
While six teams have playoff and draft implications resting on Saturday's games, only Toronto and Ottawa game will impact both teams, with both teams vying for a single outcome.