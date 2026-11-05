PWHL Poll: THN Picks Ann-Renee Desbiens As Preseason Favorite For MVP

Following Desbiens in the vote is a first year player in Caroline Harvey. Harvey, a rookie with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, could be given a grace period for adapting to the league, but joining the PWHL as the reigning Olympic MVP and Patty Kazmaier Award winner, as well as with the tag as a generational talent, Harvey has already proven herself against the best players on the planet. In fact, she's proven herself as the best of the best.