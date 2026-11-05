PWHL Poll: THN Picks Ann-Renee Desbiens As Preseason Favorite For MVP

Nov 5, 2026 4:34 PM
A new season of PWHL hockey will soon begin, and The Hockey News' women's hockey writers have picked Ann-Renee Desbiens as the preseason favorite to be named PWHL MVP this season.
Who do you think will be the PWHL's MVP in 2026-27?
Ann-Renee Desbiens100%
1 User
Aerin Frankel0%
Megan Keller0%
Caroline Harvey0%
Taylor Fox0%
Kelly Pannek0%
Sarah Fillier0%
Other0%
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