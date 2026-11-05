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PWHL Poll: THN Picks Ann-Renee Desbiens As Preseason Favorite For MVP

PWHL Poll: THN Picks Ann-Renee Desbiens As Preseason Favorite For MVP

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Nov 5, 2026 4:34 PM

A new season of PWHL hockey will soon begin, and The Hockey News' women's hockey writers have picked Ann-Renee Desbiens as the preseason favorite to be named PWHL MVP this season.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's MVP in 2026-27?

Ann-Renee Desbiens
100%
1 User
Aerin Frankel
0%
Megan Keller
0%
Caroline Harvey
0%
Taylor Fox
0%
Kelly Pannek
0%
Sarah Fillier
0%
Other
0%

Aerin Frankel is the reigning PWHL MVP and Goaltender of the Year, while Kelly Pannek was leading scorer and Forward of the Year, while Megan Keller was Defender of the Year.

Ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News voted on who they believe the PWHL's most valuable player will be in 2026-27.

And the name that came out most frequently, was Montreal Victoire netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Desbiens backstopped Montreal to a Walter Cup in 2026, is the 2025 Goaltender of the Year, and was a difference maker each time she stepped in the crease.

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Following Desbiens in the vote is a first year player in Caroline Harvey. Harvey, a rookie with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, could be given a grace period for adapting to the league, but joining the PWHL as the reigning Olympic MVP and Patty Kazmaier Award winner, as well as with the tag as a generational talent, Harvey has already proven herself against the best players on the planet. In fact, she's proven herself as the best of the best. 

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Other names that garnered votes to enter the top five included Taylor Fox, Megan Keller, and Sarah Fillier.

First place votes received three points, second two, and third place one.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's MVP in 2026-27? (Comment below)

Ann-Renee DesbiensCaroline HarveyTaylor FoxMegan KellerSarah FillierAerin Frankel
PWHL
1
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