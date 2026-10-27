PWHL Poll: THN Picks Sparre To Repeat As Coach Of The Year

Oct 27, 2026 2:34 PM
Kris Sparre was the 2026 PWHL Coach of the Year, and he's been picked as the preseason favorite by ten THN writers to repeat. Who will be the 2027 PWHL Coach of the Year?
Who do you think will be the 2026-27 PWHL Coach of the Year?
Kori Cheverie0%
Kris Sparre0%
Cara Gardner Morey0%
Carla MacLeod0%
Ken Klee0%
Kim Weiss0%
Christine Bumstead0%
Pascal Rheaume0%
Francois Methot0%
Greg Fargo0%
Josh Sciba0%
Troy Ryan0%
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