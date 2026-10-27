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PWHL Poll: THN Picks Sparre To Repeat As Coach Of The Year

PWHL Poll: THN Picks Sparre To Repeat As Coach Of The Year

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Oct 27, 2026 2:34 PM

Kris Sparre was the 2026 PWHL Coach of the Year, and he's been picked as the preseason favorite by ten THN writers to repeat. Who will be the 2027 PWHL Coach of the Year?

Who do you think will be the 2026-27 PWHL Coach of the Year?

Kori Cheverie
0%
Kris Sparre
0%
Cara Gardner Morey
0%
Carla MacLeod
0%
Ken Klee
0%
Kim Weiss
0%
Christine Bumstead
0%
Pascal Rheaume
0%
Francois Methot
0%
Greg Fargo
0%
Josh Sciba
0%
Troy Ryan
0%

Kris Sparre was the 2026 PWHL Coach of the Year after a spectacular campaign with the Boston Fleet, his first in the league.

According to the ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News polled, they're predicting Sparre, this time as head coach of PWHL Hamilton to repeat.

He was followed in the vote by Montreal's Kori Cheverie, new Vancouver coach Cara Gardner Morey, and Ottawa's Carla MacLeod.

Other coaches who received votes include Ken Klee, Francois Methot, Kim Weiss, and Josh Sciba.

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Who will be the PWHL's Coach of the Year in 2026-27?Who will be the PWHL's Coach of the Year in 2026-27?

With brand new PWHL head coaches in Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Toronto, Boston, and Detroit, half the league are under new bench bosses. San Jose got Troy Ryan from Toronto, while Kris Sparre moved from Boston to Hamilton. The only teams under the same coaches they had in 2025-26 are Ottawa, Montreal, Minnesota, and New York.

Who do you think will be the 2026-27 PWHL Coach of the Year? (Comment Below)

Kris Sparre accepts 2026 PWHL coach of the yearMore Videos
Kris SparreKori CheverieCarla MacLeodCara Gardner MoreyKen KleeFrancois Methot
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