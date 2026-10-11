PWHL Preseason Report Cards: Forward Scoring Could Be At A Premium

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nancy Shields
Nancy Shields
Oct 11, 2026 11:11 AMPublished Oct 11, 2026 11:11 AM
There's an abundance of rookie scoring coming into the league, and many of the PWHL's best forwards switched teams this offseason. It will give a new look to many teams, but who came out of the offseason best positioned? Here's our offseason forward report cards for the PWHL's 12 teams.
The PWHL saw a massive offseason shuffle offensively with top 20 scorers like Britta Curl-Salemme, Daryl Watts, Jessie Eldridge, Brianne Jenner, and Alina Muller on the move. When you add in North American national team members like Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Emily Clark, Kristin O'Neill, and Hayley Scamurra, and look at the influx of rookies like Abbey Murphy, Lacey Eden, and Tessa Janecke, and the league will see more elite players than ever on the ice, albeit many in new uniforms.
Last year's Walter Cup champions, the Montreal Victoire, loaded up offensively in the offseason, but they'll also be without playoff MVP Marie-Philip Poulin who underwent offseason knee surgery.
The Minnesota Frost were the top team in the PWHL last season offensively, and they've got the bulk of their forward core back again. Other teams like expansion clubs in Detroit and Hamilton loaded up on veteran offensive talent, while Las Vegas built their team around elite rookies.
How it all plays out is yet to be seen, but here is a look at the forward groups and offensive attack each team will bring to the ice, including an offseason report card grade for the rosters that have been built on paper.
Montreal Victoire: A+
It seems asinine to give a team that will play without their best player, Marie-Philip Poulin, an A+ up front, but Montreal is wielding a plethora of weapons on every line. They retained Abby Roque and added Jessie Eldridge, Emma Maltais, Petra Nieminen, Michelle Karvinen, and Avi Adam. It's enough to make any team jealous. Alongside returning players like Roque, Laura Stacey, Lina Ljungblom, Catherine Dubois, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, and Kaitlin Willoughby, this roster has all the makings for an offensively dangerous team. If an opponent manages to shut down their top six, Montreal has depth unlike few forward groups in the league. The biggest question for Montreal is who will play center. The loss of Poulin certainly hurts in that category. Shifting Roque to the middle is an option, and Nieminen might be a first year player, but she has the experience to hold down a top six pivot role. Losing Maureen Murphy and Natalie Mlynkova was not ideal, but Montreal more than made up for it, and should be dangerous offensively at even strength and with the player advantage. Eldridge enters as a top five scorer in the league, Nieminen can play a power forward role, and Maltais generates offense even when she's not on the scoresheet. And should Poulin return for playoffs, watch out.
In: Jessie Eldridge, Emma Maltais, Michelle Karvinen, Petra Nieminen, Avi Adam
Out: Natalie Mlynkova, Maureen Murphy
Minnesota Frost: A-
There's no replacing the scoring lost, but Minnesota's newcomers will do their best. Britta Curl-Salemme finished third in the league in scoring, and Abby Hustler looks like a player destined to make significant strides this season offensively. Katy Knoll was a clutch playoff performer, and two-way secondary scoring. Add in the physicality the trio brought, and it's a gap. Viiivi Vainikka has the skills to fill in for one of the group, especially when she doesn't need to drive offense, just capitalize off opportunities in the top six to start, and Maddy Christian was a top producer on a strong Penn State team who could surprise some. The return to health of Dominique Petrie will also be important, as will internal development from Sam Cogan and Elizabeth Giguere, a veteran pair the team leaned on down the stretch who weren't on an opening night roster. Minnesota maintains a dynamic core featuring Taylor Fox, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Grace Zumwinkle, and Kelly Pannek. That group is the makings of a top six, and Minnesota still has strong checking line forwards. They lost some power, but remain strong.
In: Viivi Vainikka, Maddy Christian, Lara Beecher
Out: Britta Curl-Salemme, Katy Knoll, Abby Hustler
PWHL Detroit: A-
Detroit's top two lines looked stacked, although they certainly have a gap down the middle. They'll need to shift either Britta Curl-Salemme or Hilary Knight to the middle of the ice as only Shiann Darkangelo is a natural center with enough experience to guide a line from day one. Curl-Salemme is the top scorer on Detroit's roster from last season, but Daryl Watts should challenge that this season, and a full season from Hannah Bilka could bring big results as well. Detroit has a lot of size and experience up front, but can they find the chemistry similarly built rosters from recent seasons have failed to build.
Signed: Daryl Watts, Britta Curl-Salemme, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Jesse Compher, Shianna Darkangelo, Taylor Girard, Olivia Wallin, Akane Shiga
Drafted: MaryKate O'Brien, Kyla Josifovic, Georgia Schiff, Sena Catterall
Seattle Torrent: A-
Adding Abbey Murphy is about as good as it gets when looking for an offensive spark. And despite their losses, Seattle kept the parts of their forward group with the most potential including Julia Gosling, Alex Carpenter, and Danielle Serdachny. If Gosling takes another step, and Serdachny can find even a modicum of the form she has been anticipated to, this already looks good for Seattle. If you add in the potential of Theresa Schafzahl, who was a game changer following her acquisition for Jessie Eldridge, as well as upside of Gabrielle David and Emma Nuutinen, who both spent the bulk of last season in Europe, and this group has something going on. Even Emerson Jarvis, another draft pick can be electric, and brings more speed than this team had last year. Overall their forward group looks more competitive, younger, and potentially more dynamic than they were last season. Yes, they lost Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, and others, but they've more than recouped for that, and the mix might be more advantageous. Perhaps most importantly for Seattle is the fact they will have a new coach at the helm. Last season Seattle's youth saw no chance to develop, and while other teams got stronger, Seattle remained stuck in the mud from start to finish. One name to watch is 6-foot-2 rookie Grace Elliott. Where she starts may not be where she ends as a player who has unique attributes and upside.
In: Emma Nuutinen, Abbey Murphy, Neena Brick, Emerson Jarvis, Grace Elliott.
Out: Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Jenna Bulgioni, Sydney Langseth, Jada Habisch, Brooke Bryant.
PWHL Hamilton: B+
At first glance, this group looks ready to produce and compete immediately. Alina Muller and Brianne Jenner give Hamilton the option to have one of the best 1-2 combos down the middle. Emily Clark and Abby Hustler will play physical, and push the pace on the wing, as can rookie picks Elyssa Biederman and Jade Iginla. This team looks like they'll be a hard working, defensively responsible group, that is going to score as many heavy goals by going to dirty spaces as they will skilled goals. If injuries strike, there may be some questions about the skill they have deeper in the lineup and if they can step up but Hamilton's forward group has good balance, defined roles, and diverse skill sets. If GM Meghan Duggan got the mix right, this could be one of the more effective groups in the league.
Signed: Emily Clark, Abby Hustler, Brianne Jenner, Kayla Vespa, Alexa Vasko, Alina Muller, Peyton Hemp, Anna Shokhina
Drafted: Jade Iginla, Elyssa Biederman, Mya Vaslet, Megan Woodworth
New York Sirens: B
It seems unfair to watch the New York Sirens pilfered each year by expansion teams. They've built through strong drafting and internal development, and in a league like the NHL, they'd be a contender by now. Instead, there's no telling how this team will fare. Still, there's hope with Sarah Fillier, Kristyna Kaltounkova, and Casey O'Brien as the team's top three, and they have solid two-way veterans like Paetyn Levis and Denisa Krizova who will bring consistency to the group. Internally, getting Makenna Webster back from USA's national field hockey team, and adding Holopainen and DiAntonio is a win. All three will take time to adjust, but they have upside. Still, the loss of Cherkowski who could be a breakout star this season, Wheeler who was a consistent contributor, and veteran Kristin O'Neill is significant. New York has a strong blueline that should be able to distribute, jumpstart the attack, and quickly transition pucks up ice, and that should help this group take some chances and be creative.
In: Makenna Webster, Elisa Holopainen, Carina DiAntonio, Katelyn Roberts, Naomi Boucher
Out: Anne Cherkowski, Savannah Norcross, Maddi Wheeler, Kristin O'Neill
Ottawa Charge: B
There's no denying the loss of Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark, two third of the team's foundational signings, up front hurts. Jenner was their leading scorer, and Clark was their motor. Even Peyton Hemp, who made strides all season, and the depth checking of Alexa Vasko hurt. But Ottawa has found a way in the past, and they'll find a way again. In particular, the Charge will look for continued scoring from Rebecca Leslie and another step from Fanuza Kadirova in her second season. But they also rolled the dice on the upside of former first round pick Jenna Buglioni and the feisty Dara Greig to bring a new layer up front. Not to be overlooked, there are some who believe Jordan Ray could be one of the offensive steals in this draft, particularly if she's given a long look up front. The invitation of Sarah Wozniewicz to Canada's national team camp shows how respected she is entering her sophomore season, and of course Ottawa will look for continued production from Gabbie Hughes, and a bounce back campaign from Katerina Mrazova, Michela Cava, and Brooke McQuigge. McQuigge and Cava were acquired midseason in a six-player deal, and the 2025-26 season is one they'd certainly prefer to forget, but if you look back to 2024-25, both were consistent offensive producers and can be again for the Charge. This lineup is all about potential, and as long as they find it, the Charge will be fine offensively.
In: Dara Greig, Jenna Buglioni, Jordan Ray, Tereza Pistekova, Taylor Otremba
Out: Brianne Jenner, Emily Clark, Alexa Vasko, Taylor House, Peyton Hemp
Vancouver Goldeneyes: B
Vancouver's forward group remains nearly intact from last season, and that's a good thing. They struggled to click in year one, but are bringing back depth and experience up front headlined by Sarah Nurse, Hannah Miller, Jennifer Gardiner, and Tereza Vanisova. The impact of losing Nurse in game one last year can't be overlooked, but this season, it's not just this core, but the surrounding players entering a new stage of their career such as Izzy Daniel, Mannon McMahon, Abby Boreen, and Gabby Rosenthal the Goldeneyes will look to. Even rookie Thea Johansson should get a long look at the top six, as she packs a high compete and the ability to finish in tight, along with national team experience from Team Sweden. Vancouver isn't as deep as they were last season, but few teams are. What they have is three solid forward lines who should be able to consistently compete and contribute. The next step is for them to prove that as a group they're more than strong on paper, that they can also be strong on the ice. If there's an x-factor in it all, it's that Caroline Harvey and Sophie Jaques are perhaps the most exciting potential pairing for a power play, or moment when the team needs a goal in the league. Both have immense scoring potential and can contribute by joining the rush at any moment.
In: Thea Johansson, Laura Fuoco
Out: Michelle Karvinen, Anna Shokhina, Darcie Lappan
PWHL Las Vegas: B-
When the expansion process closed, Las Vegas' forward group looked doomed. It wasn't until the sign and trade for Hilary Knight, who had already committed herself to play for Detroit, that Las Vegas' fate shifted. It gave Vegas picks 3, 5, and 13 in the stacked 2026 Draft, and they used those selections on Tessa Janecke, Lacey Eden, and Issy Wunder. That's a top six line any team would be happy to ice with a number one center in Janecke, a top line winger in Eden who led the NCAA in scoring and is the only player in NCAA history to win four national titles, and power forward Issy Wunder. GM Dominique DiDia didn't quit there either adding Josefin Bouveng, one of the NCAA's top producers to her wings as well. In the end, Hayley Scamurra and Maureen Murphy, Las Vegas' top forward additions, now look like good veteran padding to anchor a pair of young and dynamic forward lines. Vegas should get good third line contributions from Katy Knoll and Natalie Snodgrass as well, and pick Alexis Petford is still moving toward her ceiling. Can the kids score in the PWHL? Probably given the shallowed out depth across the league. Can they score enough to get Las Vegas into a playoff spot? That's still to be seen. Las Vegas does have one of the best offensive pairings in the league on the blueline as well in Kendall Cooper and Mae Batherson who can run a power play unit.
Signed: Hayley Scamurra, Maureen Murphy, Katy Knoll, Natalie Snodgrass, Darcie Lappan, Jada Habisch, Sydney Langseth.
Drafted: Tessa Janecke, Lacey Eden, Issy Wunder, Josefin Bouveng, Alexis Petford, Sydney Healey.
Toronto Sceptres: C-
Things went from bad to worse in Toronto offensively. The Sceptres finished dead last in scoring last season managing only 51 goals, 12 less than New York, and 40 less than Minnesota. That's a tremendous gap. Unfortunately, Toronto will be without captain Blayre Turnbull, who is expected to miss the season as she's due to give birth in December. They also lost Daryl Watts, Jesse Compher, Emma Maltais, Maggie Connors, and Kristin Della Rovere up front. There's no hiding how impactful and devastating their losses were. In their place, Toronto drafted Kirsten Simms and signed Jamie Lee Rattray, and will bank on internal development from second year forwards like Kiara Zanon, Emma Gentry, Sara Hjalmarsson, and Clara Van Wieren. Each of those players needs to take a significant step forward for Toronto to even have a hope at the playoffs. Simultaneously, their best players and top offensive threats may come from blueliners Renata Fast and Ella Shelton, who both had abysmal seasons in the stats column last year. Veteran signee Rattray enters with the most goals from last season with four, and Simms is their most skilled player. There's no telling if Toronto will be able to build on their 51 goals from last season, but if they do, it will be because of the league's depleted depth and internal growth, not because they're fielding a stronger team.
In: Kirsten Simms, Jamie Nelson, Emerson O'Leary, Jane Kuehl, Jamie Lee Rattray
Out: Daryl Watts, Jesse Compher, Blayre Turnbull, Emma Maltais, Maggie Connors, Kristin Della Rovere
Boston Fleet: D+
Boston saw Alina Muller, Jessie Eldridge, Hannah Brandt, and Jamie Lee Rattray depart, and only managed to sign Taylor House, and bring in Jaden Bogden and Jenna Goodwin through the draft. It's a net loss of 15 goals and 46 points from their roster without bringing in a forward who recorded a single point in 2025-26. Couple the fact they traded Theresa Schafzahl for Eldridge, and the situation gets worse. What's left is another hard working, low output group in Boston that will rely heavily on Megan Keller and Haley Winn to generate offense from the blueline. Boston will need to hope Sophie Shirley, Shay Maloney, Abby Newhook, Ella Huber, and Olivia Mobley can all takes offensive steps. Susanna Tapani is their top returning scorer up front, and she'll be relied on as a leader. Newhook had a great rookie campaign and was invited to Canada's national team camp, and Huber has the potential for more, but there are gaping holes in Boston's offense, which already significantly out-performed expectations last year. Can Boston do it again? It seems unlikely given the losses Boston suffered. Huber and Newhook at the players to watch, as Boston needs both to leap off the stats page this year.
In: Taylor House, Jaden Bogden, Jenna Goodwin
Out: Alina Muller, Jessie Eldridge, Hannah Brandt, Jamie Lee Rattray
PWHL San Jose: D+
San Jose brought in a lot of potential, but not a lot of experienced scoring. Their top forwards include Anne Cherkowski, Natalie Mlynkova, and Kristin O'Neill. This however, is a team of players who collectively scored only 20 goals in the league last season. Filling out their top six will be other young names like Maddi Wheeler, Sloane Matthews, Maggie Connors, and Lily Shannon who will all compete for a chance. At worst, McKenna Van Gelder and Reichen Kirchmaier will be solid two-way players with upside deeper in the lineup. The x-factor for San Jose is Laila Edwards, who despite the fact she was transitioned to a defender by USA, could be utilized as a forward on the power play, or in moments of need. She's San Jose's best player before ever stepping foot on PWHL ice, and has one of the best shots in the league. Edwards can score against any goalie, and any defenders, and for this offensively starved team, it might be asking too much of San Jose to keep her 60 feet from the net. If Cherkowski and Mlynkova see the jump in production they look due to experience, things could improve, but playing without veteran experience, and without a proven scorer anywhere on their roster, this could be a long season production wise in San Jose. What they do have is speed and compete, and that alone should provide hope for this young roster who will need a positive and reassuring voice in Troy Ryan to ride out the bumps in the journey.
Signed: Kristin O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Natalie Mlynkova, Maddi Wheeler, Kristin Della Rovere, Brooke Bryant
Drafted:
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