PWHL Preseason Report Cards: Forward Scoring Could Be At A Premium

Adding Abbey Murphy is about as good as it gets when looking for an offensive spark. And despite their losses, Seattle kept the parts of their forward group with the most potential including Julia Gosling, Alex Carpenter, and Danielle Serdachny. If Gosling takes another step, and Serdachny can find even a modicum of the form she has been anticipated to, this already looks good for Seattle. If you add in the potential of Theresa Schafzahl, who was a game changer following her acquisition for Jessie Eldridge, as well as upside of Gabrielle David and Emma Nuutinen, who both spent the bulk of last season in Europe, and this group has something going on. Even Emerson Jarvis, another draft pick can be electric, and brings more speed than this team had last year. Overall their forward group looks more competitive, younger, and potentially more dynamic than they were last season. Yes, they lost Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, and others, but they've more than recouped for that, and the mix might be more advantageous. Perhaps most importantly for Seattle is the fact they will have a new coach at the helm. Last season Seattle's youth saw no chance to develop, and while other teams got stronger, Seattle remained stuck in the mud from start to finish. One name to watch is 6-foot-2 rookie Grace Elliott. Where she starts may not be where she ends as a player who has unique attributes and upside.