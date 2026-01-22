PWHL Returning To Denver, Will Mile High Expansion Be Next?

"It's such a cool experience being able to go into a market and feel the energy in the building, and not necessarily for one team or the other, but really just the energy and the excitement of women's hockey," said Torrent defender Emily Brown. "We feel it on the ice. I think it's nice in warm-ups, or when we go out, right before the starting lineups, I always try and look around and just see all the excitement and the fans in the crowd, and some of the different signs saying, 'we want a team, or 'we're excited,' so it's definitely a special opportunity to grow our game and grow our league, and I think we all feel that."