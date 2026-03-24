PWHL Salaries: Looking At Last Season's Highest Paid Goaltenders

While they took less, others from 2024-25 received raises. Corinne Schroeder received a raise to $60,000 in the first year of her new contract with Seattle, which jumps to $77,500 next season. Gwyneth Philips of Ottawa, got the biggest raise of any netminder in the PWHL this season. Philips was set to be paid $41,200 this season, but renegotiated and extended her contract so that she is now earning $91,200. That number however drops to $80,000 next season on the front ended deal.