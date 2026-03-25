PWHL Salaries: Full Team Salaries From 2024-25 Season

When it was decided to allow salary disclosure throughout the league last May, PWHLPA executive director Malaika Underwood said: “I’m proud of the players. It’s a huge step in the right direction in terms of transparency.”
Following that, however, specific salary numbers have remained concealed to the public.
The Hockey News was openly provided the salary data through sources involved in the PWHL. The salary data was verified and validated through numerous league sources, as well as comparing the provided information to past salary disclosures made to The Hockey News on background from 2024 and 2025.
From the 2024-25 league minimum of $36,050, to players making six figures, salaries in the PWHL are varied.
That being said, in 2024-25, 69% of players who appeared on PWHL rosters made less than league average, set at $56,650. Across the league, 45% of PWHL players who appeared on rosters made $40,000 or less. Those numbers grow when reserve players, whose salaries were set at $15,000, are included.
Here's the team-by-team salaries for the 2024-25 season.
* Rookies
**Reserve players who signed an SPA/10-day SPA
***Reserve players
****Released/signed (SPA) during the season
^ Minimum salary is $36,050
^^Reserve players salary is $15,000
^^^All salaries in US Dollars