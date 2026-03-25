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PWHL Salaries: Full Team Salaries From 2024-25 Season cover image

PWHL Salaries: Full Team Salaries From 2024-25 Season

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During the 2024-25 season, 69% of all PWHL players made less than the league's average salary, while more than 45% made $40,000 or less. Others made six figures. Here's a look at the PWHL salaries for all contracted players from the 2024-25 season.

When it was decided to allow salary disclosure throughout the league last May, PWHLPA executive director Malaika Underwood said: “I’m proud of the players. It’s a huge step in the right direction in terms of transparency.”

Following that, however, specific salary numbers have remained concealed to the public.

The Hockey News was openly provided the salary data through sources involved in the PWHL. The salary data was verified and validated through numerous league sources, as well as comparing the provided information to past salary disclosures made to The Hockey News on background from 2024 and 2025.

From the 2024-25 league minimum of $36,050, to players making six figures, salaries in the PWHL are varied.

That being said, in 2024-25, 69% of players who appeared on PWHL rosters made less than league average, set at $56,650. Across the league, 45% of PWHL players who appeared on rosters made $40,000 or less. Those numbers grow when reserve players, whose salaries were set at $15,000, are included.

Here's the team-by-team salaries for the 2024-25 season.

Boston Fleet

Susanna Tapani and Aerin Frankel - Photo @ Nancy ShieldsSusanna Tapani and Aerin Frankel - Photo @ Nancy Shields
  • Hilary Knight $103,000
  • Megan Keller $92,700
  • Alina Muller $84,460
  • Aerin Frankel $82,400
  • Jamie Lee Rattray $82,400
  • Susanna Tapani $72,100
  • Loren Gabel $66,950
  • Jessica DiGirolamo $54,590
  • Theresa Schafzahl $53,560
  • Hannah Bilka $50,000*
  • Hannah Brandt $50,000
  • Emma Söderberg $49,440
  • Emily Brown $48,000
  • Daniela Pejsova $48,000*
  • Jill Saulnier $47,500
  • Sophie Shirley $44,800
  • Lexie Adzija $42,000
  • Sydney Bard $40,000*
  • Sidney Morin $39,000
  • Amanda Pelkey $38,000
  • Emma Greco $37,000
  • Shay Maloney $37,000*
  • Klára Peslarová $36,050
  • Hadley Hartmetz $36,050**
  • Kelly Babstock $36&nbsp;050**
  • Jillian Dempsey $36,050**
  • Olivia Zafuto $15,000***

Minnesota Frost

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield $97,850
  • Taylor Heise $88,065
  • Lee Stecklein $87,550
  • Nicole Hensley $83,945
  • Sophie Jaques $82,400
  • Kelly Pannek $82,400
  • Grace Zumwinkle $82,400
  • Natalie Buchbinder $63,860
  • Maggie Flaherty $58,710
  • Denisa Krizova $54,590
  • Maddie Rooney $51,500
  • Claire Thompson $50,000
  • Michela Cava $45,000
  • Britta Curl-Salemme $42,500*
  • Klara Hymlarova $40,000*
  • Mellissa Channell Watkins $38,880
  • Liz Schepers $37,000
  • Mae Batherson $36,050*
  • Brooke Bryant $36,050
  • Claire Butorac $36,050
  • Katy Knoll $36,050*
  • Brooke McQuigge $36,050*
  • Dominique Petrie $36,050*
  • Charlotte Akervik $36,050**
  • Kaitlyn O’Donohoe $36,050**
  • Marlène Boissonnault $15,000***
Sophie Jaques discusses the importance of diversity in hockey

Montreal Victoire

  • Marie-Philip Poulin $121,570
  • Ann-Renée Desbiens $94,972
  • Laura Stacey $89,974
  • Erin Ambrose $82,400
  • Maureen Murphy $82,400
  • Kristin O'Neill $82,400
  • Kennedy Marchment $66,950
  • Kati Tabin $61,000
  • Cayla Barnes $54,000*
  • Dominika Laskova $51,000
  • Lina Ljungblom $46,000*
  • Jennifer Gardiner $42,500*
  • Abigail Boreen $42,000
  • Alexandra Labelle $41,284
  • Amanda Boulier $40,000
  • Elaine Chuli $40,000
  • Claire Dalton $39,000
  • Clair DeGeorge $39,000
  • Mariah Keopple $38,000
  • Sandra Abstreiter $36,500
  • Dara Greig $36,500*
  • Anna Wilgren $36,500*
  • Catherine Dubois $36,050
  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis $36,050
  • Kaitlin Willoughby $36,050
  • Catherine Daoust $36,050**
  • Gabrielle David $36,050**
  • Kelly-Ann Nadeau $36,050**
  • Tricia Deguire $36,050****

New York Sirens

  • Abby Roque $113,300
  • Alex Carpenter $97,850
  • Micah Zandee-Hart $93,625
  • Ella Shelton $84,975
  • Jaime Bourbonnais $82,400
  • Jessie Eldridge $82,400
  • Chloe Aurard $61,800
  • Elizabeth Giguere $55,000
  • Corinne Schroeder $52,000
  • Taylor Girard $51,500
  • Jade Downie-Landry $50,000
  • Sarah Fillier $50,000*
  • Brooke Hobson $50,000
  • Maja Nylén Persson $43,000*
  • Allyson Simpson $40,000*
  • Noora Tulus $40,000
  • Gabby Rosenthal $38,000*
  • Elle Hartje $37,750*
  • Paetyn Levis $37,750
  • Emmy Fecteau $37,000*
  • Abigail Levy $36,500
  • Kayle Osborne $36,050*
  • Lauren Bernard $36,050**
  • Kayla Vespa $36,050**
  • Olivia Knowles $36,050**
  • Taylor Baker $36,050****
  • Alexie Guay $15,000***
Members of the Ottawa charge celebrate - Photo @ Ellen BondMembers of the Ottawa charge celebrate - Photo @ Ellen Bond

Ottawa Charge

  • Brianne Jenner $118,450
  • Emily Clark $103,000
  • Emerance Maschmeyer $87,550
  • Jocelyne Larocque $84,460
  • Ashton Bell $82,400
  • Gabbie Hughes $82,400
  • Jincy Roese $70,000
  • Danielle Serdachny $63,500*
  • Victoria Bach $50,000
  • Aneta Tejralova $46,500
  • Katerina Mrazova $45,000
  • Tereza Vanisova $45,000
  • Ronja Savolainen $43,500
  • Gwyneth Philips $40,000*
  • Rebecca Leslie $37,500
  • Natalie Snodgrass $37,500
  • Shiann Darkangelo $37,000
  • Anna Meixner $37,000
  • Stephanie Markowski $36,595*
  • Zoe Boyd $36,500
  • Mannon McMahon $36,500*
  • Alexa Vasko $36,500
  • Logan Angers $36,050
  • Jessica Adolfsson $36,050**
  • Taylor House $36,050**
  • Sam Isbell $36,050**
  • Lucy Morgan $36,050**

Toronto Sceptres

  • Renata Fast $103,000
  • Sarah Nurse $92,700
  • Blayre Turnbull $89,610
  • Savannah Harmon $86,005
  • Kristen Campbell $82,400
  • Emma Maltais $82,400
  • Natalie Spooner $75,000
  • Jesse Compher $60,000
  • Hayley Scamurra $58,500
  • Kali Flanagan $57,000
  • Julia Gosling $50,000*
  • Daryl Watts $47,600
  • Hannah Miller $46,000
  • Megan Carter $42,500*
  • Maggie Connors $42,000
  • Izzy Daniel $40,000*
  • Allie Munroe $40,000
  • Anna Kjellbin $39,000
  • Emma Woods $38,000
  • Noemi Neubauerova $36,080*
  • Carly Jackson $36,050
  • Raygan Kirk $36,050*
  • Rylind Mackinnon $36,050*
  • Anneke Rankila $36,050*
  • Laura Kluge $36,050****
  • Jess Kondas $36,050**
  • Sam Cogan $15,000****

Notes

* Rookies

**Reserve players who signed an SPA/10-day SPA

***Reserve players

****Released/signed (SPA) during the season

^ Minimum salary is $36,050

^^Reserve players salary is $15,000

^^^All salaries in US Dollars

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