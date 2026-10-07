PWHL San Jose Announces Training Camp Roster

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Oct 7, 2026 7:57 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 7:57 PM
San Jose will welcome a mix of signed players and camp invites when its inaugural training camp opens Nov. 18.
PWHL San Jose will have plenty of new faces when training camp opens next month.
The expansion team has announced its training camp roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, bringing together its signed players with a group of players looking to earn a spot in the PWHL.
Among the players joining San Jose for camp are forwards Kennedy Bobyck, Evelyne Blais-Savoie, Rhea Hicks, Megan McKay, Savannah Norcross, Justine Reyes and Millie Rose Sirum, along with defenders Stephanie Bourque, Katina Duscio and Ava Rinker. They join already signed players include forwards Kristin Della Rovere, Sloane Matthews, Maggie Connors, Mckenna Van Gelder, Lily Shannon, Anne Cherkowski, Maddi Wheeler, Natàlie Mlýnková, Brooke Bryant, and Kirsten O'Nei, defenders Mariah Keopple, Daniela Pejšová, Laila Edwards, Rory Guilday, and Hadley Hartmetz and San Jose's goaltending trio of Corinne Schroeder, Abbey Levy, and Tia Chan.
The PWHL announced in September that all 12 teams would open training camp Nov. 18. San Jose will then host the Seattle Torrent for two preseason scrimmages at Tech CU Arena on Nov. 29 and 30.
For San Jose, camp will provide the coaching staff with its first chance to evaluate the group together over an extended stretch before the franchise's inaugural season.
Below is a deeper dive into the 11 players invited who are competing for the 5 available roster spots.
Kennedy Bobyck
Kennedy Bobyck, 25, brings several seasons of professional experience to San Jose's camp after establishing herself with HV71 in Sweden's SDHL.
The Regina native has spent the past two seasons with HV71, recording 39 points on 19 goals and 20 assists in 62 regular-season games. She signed a one-year contract extension with the club in April.
Bobyck has already found chemistry with another San Jose camp invite this season. During an August preseason game against Djurgården, she scored the opening goal with Reyes assisting on the play. Reyes later scored a goal of her own, with Bobyck picking up an assist.
That familiarity could give the two forwards an opportunity to show what they can do together once they arrive in San Jose.
Evelyne Blais-Savoie
Evelyne Blais-Savoie, 23, brings one of the strongest local connections to San Jose's training camp.
The San Jose native and former Junior Shark played four seasons at the University of Vermont, finishing her collegiate career with 25 goals and 16 assists for 41 points in 144 games. Blais-Savoie then moved into professional hockey overseas, spending the 2025-26 season with HV71 in Sweden's SDHL, where she recorded eight goals and five assists in 35 games.
Now, the San Jose native gets the opportunity to return home and compete for a spot on the expansion team's inaugural roster.
Rhea Hicks
Rhea Hicks, 22, gives San Jose another young forward with a strong NCAA résumé.
The Etobicoke, Ontario, native began her collegiate career at Syracuse, where she was named to the CHA All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and earned three CHA Rookie of the Week honors. She transferred to Clarkson the following season and spent the final three years of her college career with the Golden Knights.
Hicks finished her senior season with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 30 games. She also brings international experience after winning gold with Canada's Under-18 team at the 2022 IIHF Women's World Championship.
Hicks played alongside current San Jose forward Anne Cherkowski at Clarkson during the 2024-25 season, giving the two another connection heading into camp.
Reichen Kirchmair
Reichen Kirchmaier, 22, will join PWHL San Jose's training camp after being drafted 64th overall this summer by the organization. Kirchmair finished her collegiate career at Providence after a standout four-year run with the Friars. She was named Hockey East Player of the Year in 2024-25 and led Providence in scoring in each of her final two seasons. As a senior, Kirchmair posted 14 goals and 11 assists in 35 games, giving San Jose another skilled forward to evaluate as it builds its inaugural roster.
Megan McKay
Megan McKay, 23, is another former Clarkson player heading to San Jose, but her path to camp looks a little different.
The Zionsville, Indiana, native began her NCAA career at Mercyhurst before transferring to Clarkson. She completed four seasons of Division I hockey while earning three degrees, including an MBA, and declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft.
McKay finished her senior season with five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 35 games, while finishing with a plus-17 rating.
Physicality has been a major part of McKay's game throughout her career. She played boys' hockey until high school and has spoken about deliberately staying in a physical environment because she wanted to show that girls could play that style of hockey, too.
Now, she'll get an opportunity to test that style against professional players in San Jose.
Savannah Norcross
Savannah Norcross, 26, brings PWHL experience to San Jose's training camp after spending the past two seasons with the New York Sirens.
The Lynn, Massachusetts, native played 20 games for New York during the league's inaugural season before spending the 2024-25 season with Luleå HF in Sweden, where she recorded 18 points in 13 games. She returned to New York for 2025-26 and recorded two points in 23 games before a lower-body injury ended her season in April.
Norcross has also been described by New York as a player who brings speed, consistency and relentless effort. She'll now have another opportunity to establish herself in the PWHL, this time with San Jose.
Justine Reyes
Justine Reyes, 29, also arrives with significant professional experience overseas.
The forward spent the 2025-26 season with MoDo Hockey before signing a one-year contract with HV71 in May. During her three seasons in the SDHL, Reyes has recorded 93 points in 102 games and has represented Italy internationally, including at the 2026 Milan Olympics.
Reyes is a right-shot forward who has established herself as a consistent offensive producer in Sweden. HV71 highlighted her offensive skill and ability to decide games when it announced her signing.
She has continued that production early this season, scoring four goals in her first four SDHL games with HV71. Her preseason performance against Djurgården also included a goal and two assists.
For San Jose, Reyes represents one of the more experienced forwards in camp, with years of professional and international hockey already behind her.
Millie Rose Sirum
Millie Rose Sirum, 25, brings extensive international experience to San Jose’s training camp. The Oslo, Norway, native has represented her country at multiple levels, including the Youth Olympic Games, U18 World Championships, Women's World Championships and Olympic qualifying tournaments. She has been a consistent presence in Norway’s national-team program while also developing her game in the NCAA and European professional leagues.
Sirum spent four seasons at the College of the Holy Cross before transferring to Providence College for the 2024-25 season, where she recorded 19 points in 28 games. She then moved to Sweden, recording 18 points in 33 games with Skellefteå AIK during the 2025-26 season.
With years of experience competing on the international stage, Sirum now has another opportunity to showcase her two-way game, offensive ability and familiarity with high-level competition at San Jose’s training camp.
Stephanie Bourque
Stephanie Bourque, 22, gives San Jose another young defenseman to evaluate after a standout career at Union College.
The Moncton, New Brunswick, native served as Union's captain as a senior and finished the 2025-26 season with two goals and 21 assists for 23 points in 36 games.
Bourque finished her four-year career having played in all 142 games, establishing herself as one of the most productive defensemen in Union history. She finished her career with 16 goals, 54 assists and 70 points, becoming the program's all-time leader in points and assists by a defenseman.
She'll now get her first opportunity to compete for a professional roster spot with San Jose.
Katina Duscio
Katina Duscio, 23, gives San Jose another option on the blue line after a strong final season at the University of Waterloo.
The Kitchener, Ontario, native finished the 2025-26 regular season with 19 points in 25 games, including three goals and 16 assists, finishing third in team scoring. She led all OUA defenders in scoring and was named an OUA West First Team All-Star.
Duscio spent her first three collegiate seasons at St. Lawrence before transferring to Waterloo for her final season. She made an immediate impact with the Warriors, becoming one of the team's most productive offensive defensemen.
Her ability to move the puck and contribute offensively gives San Jose another intriguing young player to evaluate on the back end.
Ava Rinker
Ava Rinker, 23, brings a strong U.S. national development background and four years of NCAA experience to the Minnesota Frost. The Elverson, Pennsylvania, native was selected to USA Hockey’s Girls U18 Select Camp twice, including in 2019, and developed through the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers program before becoming the first player from the organization to commit to Division I hockey. JJ.R. Flyers+1
Rinker spent all four seasons at UConn, appearing in 144 games and developing into a key two-way defenseman. As a senior captain in 2024-25, she posted a career-high 20 points and earned First-Team All-Hockey East honors. PPWHL+1
The Frost selected Rinker 30th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft, giving the former UConn standout an opportunity to take the next step in her career at the professional level.
With training camp just over a month away, San Jose will have plenty to sort through before its first regular-season game. The camp invites give the coaching staff another group of players to evaluate, and for those players, it is an opportunity to make an impression as the PWHL's newest franchise takes its first steps toward opening night.
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