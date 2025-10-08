PWHL Seattle Fans: These Inaugural Season Games Are Not To Be Missed

Excitement is mounting as the PWHL 2025-26 schedule is officially here. For PWHL Seattle fans who have been anxiously awaiting the matchups virtually every game is on the must-watch list. However, there are certainly a few standouts to circle a couple extra times on that calendar.

The home opener at Climate Pledge Arena certainly tops the list of not just must-watch games but must-attend games.

Seattle Fans, Get Ready: PWHL Home Debut Hits Climate Pledge Arena in November 28

It would be easy to write about all the first games against each team, but here are three to highlight right off the bat.

PWHL Seattle at PWHL Vancouver: November 21st

PHWL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver are set to hit the ice for the first time and both fan bases are buzzing. Not surprising in the least, these two new franchises will face off against each other for their first ever games at the Pacific Coliseum. From the moment the two teams were announced, the not-so-quiet whispers were all about the rivalry that would emerge. With these two teams being the only ones on the west coast, this rivalry is naturally built-in and poised to grow.

Both teams are absolutely stacked after the Expansion Draft and Free Agency Signings so this will be an incredible battle in the arena. It will be the first time truly seeing the players come together from their respective previous teams and battle as one in their emerald and cream. While most fans were hoping this historic game would take place in Seattle, it’s absolutely a not-to-be-missed game. Seattle fans: a road trip may be in order for this one.

Boston Fleet at PWHL Seattle: December 21st

With four former players from the Boston Fleet now with PWHL Seattle, this game is bound to be an interesting one. Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Emily Brown, and Lexie Adzija square off against their former teammates, but, thankfully, it will be on Seattle home ice. Trades happen often in hockey, but the Expansion Draft really hit teams hard. It would be understandable, and not at all shocking, if teams, like Boston, are a little salty going into this new season.

Both Boston and Seattle are going into this game with a lot to prove, but all in the name of fun, and respectful competition. It can only benefit Seattle to have so many players be thoroughly familiar with each other’s style of play as the new team works on chemistry and cohesion. But, will Boston use their knowledge of their former players to their advantage? Guarantee that they will, but Seattle will be ready to strike. On top of all else, there’s no place like home, especially Climate Pledge Arena, and the roar of the Seattle crowd.

Montreal Victoire at PWHL Seattle: December 23rd

Another franchise that was severely impacted by the addition of new teams was the Victoire. Seattle has four of their former players as well with Cayla Barnes, Anna Wilgren, Mariah Keopple, and Mikyla Grant-Mentis. Barnes and Wilgren were the top defensive pairing in the Victoire line-up so that is both a great loss for Montreal and a huge gain for Seattle.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch these two teams contend, especially as Seattle will, hopefully, have settled into a good groove at this stage in the season. There should be consistent lines and pairings. Will those pairings include Barnes and Wilgren together again? The Victoire so thoroughly know what that defensive pair brings to a team, especially if they continue to be paired together. Mark this one on the calendar because it’s sure to be a clash.

This schedule release was that dose of excitement the PWHL Seattle fan base needed. Next up: puck drop. And it cannot come soon enough.