PWHL To Take Two-Conference Format, Set To Expand PWHL Takeover Tour And Playoffs
The PWHL grew to a 12 team league via expansion this offseason, and now for the first time, will divide into two conferences forming an Eastern and Western Conference. The league is also set to expand the number of Takeover Tour games and the number of teams qualifying for the playoffs.
The PWHL continues to grow. The league now sits at 12 teams, and this season will play a record 180-game regular season.
The league is also taking a new format dividing into an Eastern and Western Conference.
The Eastern Conference will consist of the Boston Fleet, PWHL Hamilton, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and the Toronto Sceptres. The Western Conference will include PWHL Detroit, PWHL Las Vegas, Minnesota Frost, PWHL San Jose, Seattle Torrent, and the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Each team will continue to play a 30 regular season facing conference teams 18 times, and non-conference teams 12 times. Every team will visit each market at least once, ensuring fans see each team at least once this season at their primary venue, or another venue in.
PWHL Expanding Playoff Format
With 12 teams in the league, the PWHL is also expanding their playoff format to include eight teams, four from each conference, and three rounds.
This is up from the four-team, two-round format the PWHL has used since the league's inception.
With the top four teams from each conference qualifying, the league will allow the first place team from each conference to select their opponent from the third and fourth place qualifiers in their conference.
The opening round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three series, followed by a best-of-five semi-final, and a best-of-five Walter Cup finals series.
PWHL Takeover Tour Continues To Grow
Last season the PWHL Takeover Tour reached a record 16 games. This year it will grow yet again to include 24 games. According to the PWHL league release, this is "continuing the league’s commitment to bringing the PWHL experience to more fans across North America."
Each PWHL team will participate in four PWHL Takeover Tour games, which are currently marked as TBD games on the 2026-27 PWHL schedule.
There are currently 30 games on the PWHL schedule marked TBD, which also signals there will be a number of in-market PWHL games at secondary venues. In the past this has included game at venues like Madison Square Garden (New York), TD Garden (Boston), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), and Bell Centre (Montreal).