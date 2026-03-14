PWHL Trade Bait: A Look At The Players Who Could Be On The Move Ahead Of The PWHL Trade Deadline

If the Boston Fleet try to make a move, they're going to need a player who can go the other way. Given the ties between Meghan Turner and Danielle Marmer, it feels like a team like Seattle, who is desperate need of help up front, and Boston, who may want extra defensive depth could become a match. The only issue at the moment is that Boston is dealing with injuries up front as well. Brandt has been a non-factor with the Fleet this season as they've stylistically moved in a different direction from Brandt's game, but everyone knows she has more ability than her production has shown.