PWHL Trade Bait: A Look At The Players Who Could Be On The Move Ahead Of The PWHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and now the focus on the hockey trade world shifts to the PWHL. The PWHL's roster freeze date is March 31.
While last year's trade deadline was quiet, with new knowledge of the format PWHL expansion will take, and a now eight team league where the playoff picture is rapidly coming into picture, the potential for additional trades this year is possible.
This season already the largest trade in PWHL history occurred with six players trading places with Michela Cava, Brooke McQuigge, and Emma Greco heading to the Ottawa Charge in exchange for Anna Shokhina, Mannon McMahon, and Anna Meixner going back to the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Here's a look at some of the players who could be on the move at the PWHL Trade Deadline.
Toronto won't be keeping all their defenders through expansion and free agency, and the hierarchy has become clear in Toronto. If this team has to protect defenders, it will be Renata Fast and Ella Shelton, regardless of the impact Flanagan has had on their blueline in three seasons with Toronto. She'll be heavily courted as a puck moving free agent this summer, and there will be plenty of teams interested in getting that conversation started early, and reaping the benefits of Flanagan's play in a playoff run.
The Montreal Victoire have reportedly been shopping Mlynkova looking for an upgrade on their blueline. The problem is, every team is looking for an upgrade on their blueline, or are too close to a playoff spot to be willing to part with a player...just yet. The talented rookie sits fifth in scoring with the Victoire despite receiving significantly less ice time than every other player in Montreal's top ten in scoring.
No rookie has got a worse shake this season than Buglioni who really hasn't been given a fair look in Seattle. The first round pick is averaging only 6:41 per game, and hasn't even seen a sniff in a scoring role. The Ohio State captain and Canadian national development team captain's confidence looks to have been erased. Whether it's a fresh start via trade, or hopefully for Buglioni expansion, she needs out of Seattle, and she's worth a shot for just about any team.
Seattle won't be able to retain their entire blueline, and there are plenty of teams who want blueline depth heading toward playoffs. Could the Boston Fleet come calling to bring back Brown? Would the Montreal Victoire be interested in reuniting Keopple with her former team? Seattle needs some new blood up front, as they just don't have the scoring depth they need, especially with Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka out, and there's a better chance of them keeping their forwards in expansion, than their blueline.
With another round of expansion coming, there's no way the Vancouver Goldeneyes can keep both Kristen Campbell and Emerance Maschmeyer. If any team in the league is dealing with an injury, Campbell becomes the obvious choice to target. The only caveat here is that Maschmeyer herself needs to be healthy, and Vancouver would need to sign a goaltender, potentially from Europe, to fill their third position down the stretch.
If the Boston Fleet try to make a move, they're going to need a player who can go the other way. Given the ties between Meghan Turner and Danielle Marmer, it feels like a team like Seattle, who is desperate need of help up front, and Boston, who may want extra defensive depth could become a match. The only issue at the moment is that Boston is dealing with injuries up front as well. Brandt has been a non-factor with the Fleet this season as they've stylistically moved in a different direction from Brandt's game, but everyone knows she has more ability than her production has shown.
If you watched Hjalmarsson at the Olympics, it's clear she can carry more load than she's been given in Toronto. There are others up front in Toronto who could earn similar attention, but Hjalmarsson's ability to take draws, play a net front role, get physical, and block shots make her a playoff ready player. She's a former Hockey East Defensive Forward of the Year, and that kind of responsibility is hard to find.
Bryant wouldn't be a headline grabbing trade, but this is a player with back-to-back Walter Cups to her name. Even the Minnesota Frost, who let Bryant walk, might be interested given the injuries they have to Kendall Coyne Schofield and Dominique Petrie up front. She's a player with familiarity to the market, expectations, and style. If not Minnesota, Bryant could be a minor piece to bolster depth for any contending team.
For any team looking to add a veteran with some offensive upside to their lineup, Emma Woods makes sense. Woods is in her ninth pro hockey season and is a player that could garner attention from top teams looking to add experience to their bottom six. Even Woods former New York Sirens could be a fit if they want to bolster their roster for a final push.