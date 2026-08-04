PWHL Training Camp Invites Continue To Pour In As Teams Build Toward 2026-27

One trend in the 2026 offseason is the inclination to invite veterans from outside the PWHL to training camps. In Toronto, they struck out with a number of recent grads as free agent training camp invitations, and instead set their sights on veterans with European experience. Toronto will bring former Swedish national team captain Michelle Löwenhielm to camp. She's been a consistent performer and physical presence in the SDHL both at centre, and on the blueline and her versatilty will be a selling feature, although she's likely to challenge for a spot in Toronto's middle-six down the middle. The 31-year-old former Olympian also played in the NWHL and NCAA giving her valuable North American experience. Toronto will also bring Norwegian forward Mathea Fischer to camp. Fischer, 28, is Norway's long-time national team captain and captained SDE in the SDHL last season. She's a two-way player who won't be easy to play against, and has North American experience with the University of British Columbia. The other veteran headed to Toronto is defender Lotti Odnoga, who captains Hungary's national team and is an SDHL veteran herself and NCAA alum. Toronto will have others in camp, including the reigning Broderick Trophy winner Jessymaude Drapeau as U SPORTS Player of the Year with Concordia.