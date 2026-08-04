PWHL Training Camp Invites Continue To Pour In As Teams Build Toward 2026-27

PWHL teams continue to load up their training camp rosters with free agent invites as they look to compete for a Walter Cup in 2026-27. Here's a look at some of those invites and storylines.
Then PWHL offseason is closing in on the midway point. Several teams in the league have finalized their training camp rosters, while others continue to work on their invites, and signing players.
San Jose Brings Strong Group Of Invites
PWHL San Jose was the team that struggled most in free agency and the expansion process to build, on paper, a competitive roster. They're also the team bringing some of the most impressive talent to camp as free agent invites. Up front, San Jose has a group of veterans with professional experience coming to camp headlined by Savannah Norcross who played two seasons with the PWHL's New York Sirens and one in Europe. Norcross is the most experienced PWHL veteran skater in any camp. They also have a pair of players coming from HV71 in Sweden last season in Kennedy Bobyck, one of the top North American scorers in the SDHL last season, and Evelyne Blais-Savoie who played her first season in Europe after her NCAA career with Vermont. San Jose is also bringing perhaps the top undrafted forward in Rhea Hicks. Hicks was a Canadian U-18 national team member and standout with Clarkson. Her most successful season came playing alongside current San Jose forward Anne Cherkowski. On the blueline, Clarkson grade Megan McKay, and Union College captain Stephanie Bourque will compete for spots. San Jose however, isn't done as the continue to look for options at camp.
Veterans Speckle PWHL Camps
One trend in the 2026 offseason is the inclination to invite veterans from outside the PWHL to training camps. In Toronto, they struck out with a number of recent grads as free agent training camp invitations, and instead set their sights on veterans with European experience. Toronto will bring former Swedish national team captain Michelle Löwenhielm to camp. She's been a consistent performer and physical presence in the SDHL both at centre, and on the blueline and her versatilty will be a selling feature, although she's likely to challenge for a spot in Toronto's middle-six down the middle. The 31-year-old former Olympian also played in the NWHL and NCAA giving her valuable North American experience. Toronto will also bring Norwegian forward Mathea Fischer to camp. Fischer, 28, is Norway's long-time national team captain and captained SDE in the SDHL last season. She's a two-way player who won't be easy to play against, and has North American experience with the University of British Columbia. The other veteran headed to Toronto is defender Lotti Odnoga, who captains Hungary's national team and is an SDHL veteran herself and NCAA alum. Toronto will have others in camp, including the reigning Broderick Trophy winner Jessymaude Drapeau as U SPORTS Player of the Year with Concordia.
Maria Batalova, 30, will be in camp with Montreal. She's the back-to-back Russian Defender of the Year, and 2026 Russian Player of the Year. The former Olympian will look to make her mark in North American following other Russians who joined the league last season.
Other veterans including Sarah Bujold in New York, and Sandra Abstreiter who is expected to sign with a Canadian PWHL team, are also headed to camp, while Netherlands captain Kayleigh Hamers is also making her move attempting to join the league through camp. She's a name several.
Hamilton Grabs A Haul
Not every PWHL expansion team has had the same level of success with camp invitations. Hamilton is an exception. Perhaps it's the geographic location, the brand new facilities, the coaching and management staff, or the opportunity to play with the talent the team has signed, but Hamilton has not struggled for camp invites the same way other teams in the PWHL have.
Up front, UConn grad Brooke Campbell will look to grab a spot alongside her former NCAA linemate Megan Woodworth who was drafted by Hamilton. They're also bringing Colgate captain Sara Stewart to camp who could be a significant surprise in the league. She'll start the season in Sweden coming to camp in midseason form.
Cristina Cavaliere, the NCAA's time-on-ice leader, and Providence College standout will be at camp on the blueline, as will Boston University captain Maeve Carey.
In net, there has been significant chatter surrounding Sandra Abstreiter potentially becoming Hamilton's backup this season behind Kayle Osborne, which would create a viable 1-2 pairing. But Hamilton has already locked in Lucy Morgan as a camp invitation in what will be a very competitive crease at camp.