PWHLPA Releases Full Salaries Of All Eight PWHL Teams For 2025-26 Season

For the first time in women's hockey history, there is full salary disclosure in the top professional league in the world. The PWHLPA released full salary information for the 2025-26 PWHL season for all eight teams.
Following the publication of 2024–25 player salaries by The Hockey News in late March, the PWHLPA released the salaries for the 2025–26 season on Tuesday morning on their website.
The PWHLPA stated that the list includes all players under contract at the time of publication and reflects base salaries only, accurate as of April 12, 2026. It also noted that the information will be updated annually.
From the league minimum of $37,131.50 to six-figure earners, salaries across the PWHL vary widely.
The PWHLPA published the salaries of 194 players. Of those, 65% earn less than the league average salary of $58,349.50.
A total of 10 players are making six figures this season, while 31% earn $40,000 or less.
A few players who appeared in games during the season, however, are absent from the list including Boston's Noemi Neubauerovà and Olivia Zafuto; Minnesota's Sam Cogan and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe; Montreal's Maya Labad; New York's Kira Juodikis and Olivia Knowles; Seattle's Brooke Bryant, Marah Wagner, and Emily Zumwinkle; Toronto's Lauren Messier; and Vancouver's Brianna Brooks, Sini Karjalainen, Darcie Lappan, and Malia Schneider.
Team-by-Team PWHL Salaries For The 2025-26 Season
Boston Fleet
• Megan Keller $105,000.00
• Alina Müller $95,000.00
• Aerin Frankel $92,500.00
• Susanna Tapani $90,000.00
• Jessie Eldridge $84,872.00
• Jamie Lee Rattray $84,872.00
• Jill Saulnier $65,000.00
• Zoe Boyd $60,000.00
• Haley Winn $60,000.00*
• Hannah Brandt $54,000.00
• Daniela Pejšová $52,000.00
• Shay Maloney $50,000.00
• Liz Schepers $50,000.00
• Sophie Shirley $48,000.00
• Ella Huber $45.000.00*
• Laura Kluge $45,000.00
• Abby Levy $41,000.00
• Rylind Mackinnon $41,000.00
• Riley Brengman $40,000.00*
• Abby Newhook $40,000.00*
• Olivia Mobley $40,000.00*
• Hadley Hartmetz $40,000.00
• Amanda Thiele $38,666.50*
• Mia Biotti $37,131.50*
• Lauren Gabel $37,131.50
Minnesota Frost
• Kendall Coyne Schofield $100,785.50
• Taylor Heise $90,706.95
• Lee Stecklein $90,176.50
• Nicole Hensley $86,463.35
• Kelly Pannek $84,872.00
• Grace Zumwinkle $84,872.00
• Maddie Rooney $72,500.00
• Jincy Roese $65,000.00
• Natalie Buchbinder $60,000.00
• Kendall Cooper $58,000.00*
• Dominique Petrie $57,000.00
• Sidney Morin $55,000.00
• Britta Curl-Salemme $51,000.00
• Abby Hustler $47,000.00*
• Klára Hymlárová $45,000.00
• Katy Knoll $42,000.00
• Mae Batherson $40,500.00
• Claire Butorac $40,000.00
• Marlène Boissonnault $39,000.00
• Vanessa Upson $37,291.45*
• Peyton Anderson $37,290.25*
• Brooke Becker $37,290.25*
• Madison Bizal $37,290.25
• Élizabeth Giguère $37,131.50
Montreal Victoire
• Abby Roque $116,699.00
• Marie-Philip Poulin $110,216.00
• Ann-Renée Desbiens $90,000.00
• Laura Stacey $78,000.00
• Erin Ambrose $84,872.00
• Maureen Murphy $84,872.00
• Kati Tabin $68,000.00
• Jessica Digirolamo $63,000.00
• Hayley Scamurra $62,500.00
• Lina Ljungblom $57,500.00
• Maggie Flaherty $55,000.00
• Shiann Darkaneglo $52,000.00
• Nicole Gosling $50,000.00*
• Jade Downie-Landry $47,000.00
• Natálie Mlýnková $42,500.00*
• Catherine Dubois $41,350.00
• Amanda Bouleir $40,000.00
• Kaitlin Willoughny $40,000.00
• Skylar Irving $40,000.00*
• Sandra Abstreiter $37,132.00
• Alexandra Labelle $37,132.00
• Megan Warrener $37.132.00
• Dara Greig $37,132.00
• Tamara Giaquinto $37,131.50*
• Nadia Mattivi $37,131.50
New York Sirens
• Sarah Fillier $125,000.00
• Micah Zandee-Hart $94,000.00
• Kristyna Kaltounkova $90,500.00*
• Jaime Bourbonnais $90,000.00
• Kristin O’Neill $86,872.00
• Allyson Simpson $72,500.00
• Maja Nylén Persson $54,000.00
• Anne Cherkowski $52,000.00*
• Denisa Křížová $51,000.00
• Casey O’Brien $51,000.00*
• Taylor Girard $50,000.00
• Paetyn Levis $44,500.00
• Elle Hartje $43,500.00
• Lauren Bernard $41,000.00
• Emmy Fecteau $41,000.00
• Savannah Norcross $40,000.00
• Kayla Vespa $40,000.00
• Maddi Wheeler $39,500.00*
• Kayle Osborne $39,000.00
• Dayle Ross $39,000.00*
• Callie Shanahan $38,000.00*
• Anna Bargman $38,000.00*
• Kaley Doyle $37,666.50
• Clair DeGeorge $37,131.50
• Nicole Vallario $37,131.50*
Ottawa Charge
• Emily Clark $126,090.00
• Brianne Jenner $122,003.00
• Gabbie Hughes $105,000.00
• Gwyneth Philips $91,200.00
• Jocelyne Larocque $86,993.80
• Michela Cava $78,000.00
• Brooke Hobson $72,500.00
• Rebecca Leslie $60,000.00
• Ronja Savolainen $55,751,70
• Kateřina Mrázová $55,000.00
• Rory Guilday $50,000.00*
• Taylor House $45,000.00
• Brooke McQuigge $42,500.00
• Emma Greco $42,000.00
• Stephanie Markowski $40,000.00
• Sarah Wozniewicz $40,000.00*
• Sanni Ahola $38,000.00*
• Peyton Hemp $38,000.00*
• Alexa Vasko $38,000.00
• Kendra Woodland $38,000.00*
• Fanuza Kadirova $38,000.00
• Kathryn Reilly $38,000.00*
• Vita Poniatovskaia $37,131.50*
• Olivia Wallin $37,131.50*
Seattle Torrent
• Hilary Knight $106,090.00
• Alex Carpenter $90,000.00
• Cayla Barnes $70,000.00
• Hannah Bilka $70,000.00
• Danielle Serdachny $67,500.00
• Mikyla Grant-Mentis $65,000.00
• Theresa Schafzahl $65,000.00
• Corrine Schroeder $60,000.00
• Aneta Tejralová $60,000.00
• Anna Wilgren $60,000.00
• Jenna Buglioni $58,000.00*
• Hannah Murphy $54,000.00*
• Emily Brown $53,500.00
• Julia Gosling $53,000.00
• Mariah Keopple $53,000.00
• Lexie Adzija $50,000.00
• Megan Carter $45,000.00
• Carly Jackson $45,000.00
• Natalie Snodgrass $42,000.00
• Lily Delianedis $40,000.00*
• Lyndie Lobdell $39,000.00*
• Gabrielle David $37,131.50
• Jada Habisch $37,131.50*
• Sydney Langseth $37,131.50*
Toronto Sceptres
• Reneta Fast $106,090.00
• Blayre Turnbull $92,298.30
• Savannah Harmon $88,585.15
• Emma Maltais $84,872.00
• Ella Shelton $79,321.20
• Jesse Compher $75,000.00
• Natalie Spooner $75,000.00
• Kali Flanagan $70,000.00
• Daryl Watts $59,000.00
• Maggie Connors $47,500.00
• Claire Dalton $47,500.00
• Allie Munroe $46,000.00
• Elaine Chuli $45,000.00
• Emma Gentry $44,000.00*
• Kiara Zanon $44,000.00*
• Emma Woods $43,000.00
• Clara Van Wieren $40,000.00*
• Sara Hjalmarsson $37,200.00
• Raygan Kirk $37,200.00
• Anna Kjellbin $37,200.00
• Jessica Kondas $37,200.00
• Jessie McPherson $37,200.00
• Hanna Baskin $37,131.50*
• Kristin Della Rovere $37,131.50
Vancouver Goldeneyes
• Emerance Maschmeyer $90,000.00
• Tereza Vanišová $90,000.00
• Hannah Miller $86,000.00
• Sophie Jaques $85,000.00
• Sarah Nurse $85,000.00
• Ashton Bell $84,872.00
• Claire Thompson $82,500.00
• Kristen Campbell $69,872.00
• Melissa Channell Watkins $58,000.00
• Michelle Karvinen $52,000.00
• Jennifer Gardiner $50,000.00
• Abby Boreen $47,000.00
• Anna Segedi $45,000.00*
• Anna Shokhina $43,500.00
• Anna Meixner $43,000.00
• Gabby Rosenthel $42,000.00
• Nina Jobst-Smith $41,500.00*
• Izzy Daniel $41,271.00
• Sydney Bard $40,000.00
• Mannon McMahon $40,000.00
• Katie Chan $37,131.50*
• Kimberly Newell $37,131.50
• Madison Samoskevich $37,131.50*
Notes
* Rookies
^ Minimum salary is $37,131.50
^^All salaries in US Dollars