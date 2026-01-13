Quebec: Always A Bridesmaid, Never A Bride

Montreal was lucky to hang on after Abby Roque was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for a hit to Abby Boreen’s head. On her way to the dressing room, Roque hit her stick against the wall, visibly annoyed, but the penalty and the game misconduct were fully deserved. That’s the flip side of having a player like Roque. She’s been very good for the Victoire so far this season, but there are times when she crosses the line with physicality, and today was Montreal’s first glimpse of that.