Raygan Kirk's Hard Work And Loyalty Were Rewarded By The Toronto Sceptres With Her New Deal

After emerging as Toronto's number-one goaltender in 2025-26, Kirk's commitment to the organization made protecting and re-signing her an easy decision during the PWHL expansion process.
Two years ago, Raygan Kirk was the final player selected in the 2024 PWHL Draft.
Today, she is one of the Toronto Sceptres' most important building blocks. In the midst of the discomfort that is PWHL expansion, it's worth pausing to recognize that there are some positive moments and players who show loyalty through it all.
The Sceptres signed Kirk to a three-year contract during Phase 1 of the PWHL's expansion process and protected the 25-year-old goaltender alongside defenders Renata Fast and Ella Shelton, ensuring one of the league's emerging stars remains in Toronto through at least the 2028-29 season.
For general manager Gina Kingsbury, the decision was about far more than statistics.
"To us, they are foundational players," Kingsbury said of the three protected players. "They're incredible teammates. They're incredible leaders both on and off the ice."
Maintaining a strong netminder has been a priority for the eight existing teams, and the Sceptres made sure they kept their #1 goalie under wraps.
The Ste. Anne, Manitoba native entered the league after being selected with the sixth pick of the seventh round in 2024. Toronto already had veteran starter Kristen Campbell in net and could afford to be patient with Kirk's development.
Kingsbury said the organization always believed Kirk had the character and work ethic needed to succeed.
"I've always admired her approach," Kingsbury said. "I think she's one of those athletes in general that is grateful for the opportunities that she gets, and is hungry to get more. She's bought into the process, and she's just willing to do what it takes to be the best she can be."
That outlook paid off during the 2025-26 season.
Kirk emerged as Toronto's number-one goaltender, posting a 1.87 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in 23 appearances. Both marks ranked third among PWHL goaltenders. She also recorded three shutouts and set a league record with 17 games featuring 25 or more saves.
Kingsbury believes Kirk has already proven she can carry the workload of a starting goaltender.
"Even though she's fairly young and new to the league, she's proven that she actually is a number one goalie and has a bright, bright future," she said.
As expansion forced teams across the league into difficult decisions, Kingsbury said retaining Kirk became a priority.
"If you can have a good goalie in this league, we've seen it throughout, you're typically in a good position," Kingsbury said. "Holding on to Kirk was really important for us."
But perhaps the strongest endorsement of Kirk came from a story Kingsbury shared after the press conference.
According to Kingsbury, Kirk was so committed to remaining in Toronto that she encouraged the organization to leave her exposed during Phase Two of expansion if it would help protect another player.
"Put me through," Kingsbury recalled Kirk saying. "I will come back to you. I promise I will not take a deal anywhere unless I get an EFO. Don't sacrifice anyone else. So, you know, when that's your attitude. Like, good on you."
Kingsbury ultimately stuck with Toronto's plan to protect the goaltender.
The exchange, however, reinforced everything the organization believes about the player it selected last overall three years ago.
"Those are the people we want to build our organization around," Kingsbury said.