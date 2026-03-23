Rebecca Leslie The Overtime Hero as Ottawa Defeats Montreal in Winnipeg

“I think it was just overall a great team win," said Leslie. "Also, I just look at Jocelyne (Larocque), and she's had such an amazing career. She's someone that I look up to, and a lot of the girls in this team look up to as a role model. So, to be able to come to Winnipeg and spend some time with her and her family, it's just an honour. There are people like Joce (Larocque) and Carla (MacLeod) that paved the way for us, so I’m just really happy that she's had this moment to play in her home province today.”