Report: PWHL Expansion To DC Unlikely Unless League Shifts Ownership Model

That timeline puts Washington in the mix for the PWHL's next wave of expansion. The league has alluded to the fact they'll slow down expansion following the two teams added last season, and four expected to join for next season in order to allow the fan base and player pool to settle. After that, it would not be shocking to see the league target another large expansion to bring the PWHL to 16 teams by the conclusion of their current collective bargaining agreement in 2031.