Returning To Montreal Is Like Home Away From Home For Sam Isbell

"It was hard,” Isbell explained. “I feel like the last three years I've learned a lot about myself and just the highs and lows of this league and I feel like I've been kind of a unique case in all three years, to be honest. I feel like as mentally challenging as it would have been like the first year, I think I've learned a lot in how to handle these situations and live in the limbo. So yeah, I think just trusting my abilities and finding ways to make myself better every day even if I'm not playing.”