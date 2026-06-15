San Jose Brings In Second Member Of Team Czechia Signing Boston Fleet Blueliner Daniela Pejšová

Many believe Pejšová, who is still only 23, has yet to reach her full potenital in the PWHL after an injury tarnished her rookie season. Internationally, Pejšová has played at six World Championships, including being named Best Defender at the 2022 tournament, where she won her first of two bronze medals with Czechia. Pejšová also represented Czechia at the 2022 and 2026