San Jose Brings In Second Member Of Team Czechia Signing Boston Fleet Blueliner Daniela Pejšová

The seventh overall pick of the Boston Fleet in 2024, Pejšová spent the past two seasons with the Fleet, scoring four points in 27 games last season.
Many believe Pejšová, who is still only 23, has yet to reach her full potenital in the PWHL after an injury tarnished her rookie season. Internationally, Pejšová has played at six World Championships, including being named Best Defender at the 2022 tournament, where she won her first of two bronze medals with Czechia. Pejšová also represented Czechia at the 2022 and 2026
PWHL San Jose now has four defenders including Pejšová, Hadley Hartmetz, Rory Guilday, and Mariah Keopple. They've also signed forwards Kristen O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Maggie Connors, and Maddie Wheeler, as well as goalender Corinne Schroeder.