Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
San Jose Brings In Second Member Of Team Czechia Signing Boston Fleet Blueliner Daniela Pejšová cover image

San Jose Brings In Second Member Of Team Czechia Signing Boston Fleet Blueliner Daniela Pejšová

Ian Kennedy
3h
featured
866Members·6,260Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Daniela Pejšová has signed a two-year contract to join PWHL San Jose.

PWHL San Jose signed defender Daniela Pejšová has been signed to a two-year contract.

Pejšová, who was under contract with the Boston Fleet, signed during Phase 4 of the PWHL expansion distribution process.

Pejšová is the second member of the Czech national team to sign with San Jose duing Phase 4 after the team added Natálie Mlýnková.

The seventh overall pick of the Boston Fleet in 2024, Pejšová spent the past two seasons with the Fleet, scoring four points in 27 games last season. 

Many believe Pejšová, who is still only 23, has yet to reach her full potenital in the PWHL after an injury tarnished her rookie season. Internationally, Pejšová has played at six World Championships, including being named Best Defender at the 2022 tournament, where she won her first of two bronze medals with Czechia. Pejšová also represented Czechia at the 2022 and 2026 

PWHL San Jose now has four defenders including Pejšová, Hadley Hartmetz, Rory Guilday, and Mariah Keopple. They've also signed forwards Kristen O'Neill, Anne Cherkowski, Maggie Connors, and Maddie Wheeler, as well as goalender Corinne Schroeder.

 

Daniela PejsovaPWHL San Jose
PWHL