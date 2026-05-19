San Jose Joins PWHL As 12th Franchise Completing PWHL Expansion

“Between a deeply rooted hockey culture, rapidly booming women’s sports scene, and a community known for growth and innovation, San Jose offers a dynamic stage for the PWHL to expand its reach and build lasting momentum,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “Thanks to the San Jose Sharks and City of San Jose’s incredible support systems already in place to grow our sport across the Bay Area, and their enthusiasm for embracing the future of women’s hockey, we have the foundation to establish a lasting and impactful new home for the PWHL in San Jose. Together, we’re excited to inspire and excite fans and grow hockey together on the West Coast.”