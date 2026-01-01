Sarah Fillier Remains Out Following Hit, Timeline For Return Unknown

Sarah Fillier is listed as day-to-day with an "upper body injury" by the PWHL's New York Sirens, but there's no word on her timeline for return.

Fillier returned to the game earlier this week following a hit to the head by Seattle Torrent defender Aneta Tejralova in Dallas, but was held out of New York's next game on New Year's Eve against the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

It's a similar situation to what occurred earlier this season with Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts who took a hit from Minnesota's Abby Hustler, returned to the game, but then missed a week with a suspected concussion.

Given the contact point for Fillier's injury was her head, it would not be surprising to see Fillier miss at least a week as well, although the Sirens were unwilling to confirm the source of her injury, or any information related to her potential return.

Tejralova was handed a two-game suspension for the hit, which occurred during the first period of a 4-3 come from behind Sirens' win.

When asked about Fillier's injury following New York's 2-0 win over the Vancouver Goldeneyes on December 31, Sirens' head coach Greg Fargo didn't give away much.

"Our medical staff, you know with all our players, just taking care of them as best they can. We're just taking it a day at a time and waiting for an update," said Fargo. "I don't have anything to share that gives any sort of timeline or anything like that."

Fargo was unwilling to confirm with media if it was Tejralova's hit that caused Fillier's injury.

Fillier is the reigning PWHL Rookie of the Year and last season finished tied for the league scoring lead with Boston's Hilary Knight. This season Fillier has only three points through eight games.

The New York Sirens are back in action January 2 when they face the Montreal Victoire.