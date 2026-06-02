Sarah Nurse Signs Two-Year Extension With The Goldeneyes, Becomes First Player Protected From Expansion By Vancouver

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have re-signed Sarah Nurse to a two-year standard player agreement lasting through the 2027-28 season.
The Vancouver Goldeneyes have officially filled their first expansion protection slot, re-signing forward Sarah Nurse to a two-year standard player agreement that will last through the 2027-28 season.
The forward, who was one of Vancouver’s five signings during the exclusive signing window last year, played in a total of 19 games for the Goldeneyes this season, scoring nine goals and six assists in this span of time.
One of Vancouver’s two assistant captains this season, Nurse scored the Goldeneyes’ first goal in franchise history in the team’s first game — a 4–3 overtime win against the Seattle Torrent. After missing 11 games due to injury, she put together a four-game point streak consisting of three goals and two assists.
Nurse’s signing marks the first protection move that Vancouver has made throughout the PWHL’s expansion process. The Goldeneyes have two more slots they can use to protect players before the expansion teams begin making their signings.
Protection lists for each of the PWHL’s existing teams are due June 3 at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.